Producer Shamim Akhtar and director Sanjiv Trigunayat's Hindi film Red Punch first look launched in PVR

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI/PNN): The grand first look of Hindi film Red Punch by Producer Shamim Akhtar and Writer Director Sanjiv Trigunayat was launched today at PVR Cinemas, Mumbai. Its chief guest was musician Meet Brothers. This film, being made under the banner of Roshni Movies, is on the subject of Transgender. A large number of media was also present here. All the guests gave hearty congratulations and best wishes to producer Shamim Akhtar and writer-director Sanjiv Trigunayat for this film.

The hero of the film is Amad Mintoo. Actors like Yogiraj, Sana Ali Khan, Ramesh Goyal, Ishrat Ali, Shavaz Khan, Shahzad Khan, Rakesh Bedi, Deepak Verma, KK Goswami, Birbal, Firoz Pathan, Shiva Rindani, Dharmendra, Hemant Birje, Raunak Ali, Zara Khan, Jennifer, Bhagyashree will also be seen.

Meet Bros congratulated the film's producer director and hero Amad and said that today the content is the king, its story is very different, it is going to give a message to society.

The director of the film told that I think this film will take the award. Red Punch is written by me, Shamim Akhtar has supported me as a producer, it is the story of a boxer, how a boxer is made a eunuch, then how he takes revenge. This is a different type of story. For 5-6 months I stayed with transgenders, did research. I hope good cinema will be made which will be appreciated by the audience.

On the other hand, the film's hero Amad Mintoo thanked director Sanjiv ji and producer Shamim Akhtar that he was selected for such a challenging film and a mind-blowing role. He is preparing for the role of a boxer.





Actress Sana Ali Khan said, "it will be shot in Banaras from March 15th, there are 5 songs in the film. I am playing the character of a eunuch in the film. It's a challenging role, but I hope to pull it off well."

The film's story is about transgenders. They should also get respect. Don't make fun of them. The director is a very nice person and writer too.

Ramesh Goyal said that this is his 50th year in the industry. He is proud that he has been working for fifty years. The year 2023 is lucky for him, the title of Red Punch tells everything.

Actor Yogi Raj said that for the first time I am playing the role of a eunuch, this is the story of how a boxer is made eunuch. Shooting will start in Banaras from March.

Ranveer Wadhwani, Snehlata Mudgal, Zahoor Khan, Ashwini Thakkar, Ravi Shankar Pandey, Shubham Dubey, Shiv Shankar Pandey, Basid, Babu Bhai, Shakir Hussain, Azam, Santosh Gupta, Shaukat Ali, Faheem, Irfan Aziz, David Basu, Ginilal Salunke, Rajendra Wodare were also present at this special occasion.

Publish media was the PR of this function.

