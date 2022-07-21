Producer Sonu Kuntal announces new film "Hanky Panky" under Mahadevi Motion Picture production house

Mumbai [India], July 21 (ANI/PNN): Producer Sonu Kuntal Vikas who is on the crest of a wave now, has jumped on the production bandwagon.

He tried out experimenting with different genres. Sonu Kuntal is now all set to turn into a film producer.

He announced the name of his production house Mahadevi Motion Pictures and their first venture," Hanky Panky", Starring Adhyayan Suman, Kanchi Singh, Arsh Chawla, Sumit Nijjar, Narvail Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Yashveer Sharma, etc.



Sonu Kuntal of Mahadevi Motion Pictures has been associated with many Bollywood films such as Mulk, Raid, Paltan, Shadi Mein Zaroor Aana and Balaji Telefilms; he was associated in Pavitra Rishta as an Executive -producer.



Sonu Kuntal says, "It's a great pleasure for me to announce my production house name. Now I'm producing a Hindi movie. I'm also working on some other projects. The production house will open the doors for new writers, with the help of budding writers, and I'm planning to come up with something creative and big project".

The film's cinematographer is Vishwanath Prajapati; music was composed by Vivian Richard, while Ravi Sudda gave the lyrics. The screenplay and dialogues were written by Shivamm Sharma and V V Sharma, and Shikha Sharma, the associate director.

