Professor Rose Luckin appointed Advisor to Nord Anglia's Edtech Division

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading premium international schools organisation, today announced that Professor Rose Luckin from University College London (UCL) has been appointed as an advisory board member on the group's Digital Transformation Committee.

Oakridge International Schools spread across 4 cities (Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, and Mohali) in India are part of the Nord Anglia Education family.

Rose is a Professor of Learner Centred Design at UCL's Knowledge Lab and a leading expert in the design and evaluation of educational technology using the learning sciences and techniques from Artificial Intelligence (AI). Her work also includes how AI can show teachers and students the detail of their progress intellectually, emotionally, and socially. Rose is also Director of EDUCATE, a London hub for educational technology start-ups, researchers, and educators.

Nord Anglia's Digital Transformation Committee is chaired by Lord David Puttnam. As an advisory board member, Rose's considerable experience will help further the development of the group's technology-enabled learning platforms. Core to Nord Anglia's global innovation programme is its use of big data and AI to transform classroom teaching and learning.

In January 2021, Nord Anglia announced Simon Nelson's appointment as Group Digital Director of its global EdTech division. The former CEO of FutureLearn is responsible for expanding Nord Anglia's range of leading online teaching and learning platforms used by its 67,000 students and 10,000 teachers across its 70 schools in 29 countries.



Commenting on her appointment, Professor Rose Luckin said, "Nord Anglia's reputation for developing teacher-led technology is impressive, as is its personalised learning approach. I am particularly excited to see how they are pioneering new ways of using AI and data to support teaching and learning. It has the power to change how students learn, how educators teach, and how parents support their children's development."

Lord David Puttnam, Chairman of Nord Anglia's Education Advisory Board and Digital Transformation Committee, said, "Rose is a leading authority on education technology, and we are delighted that she has chosen to work with us. Her insights and expert advice will help Nord Anglia to transform education by further unlocking students' learning potential."

For more information about Nord Anglia Education, please visit www.nordangliaeducation.com.

For more information about the Oakridge group of schools, please visit www.oakridge.in

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

