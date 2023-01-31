Professor Sharon Rotbard from Israel presides over the inaugural session of Avani Dissertation Symposium 2023

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], January 31 (ANI/PNN): Prof Sharon Rotbard from Bezalel Institute of Jerusalem presided over the inaugural session of Avani Dissertation Symposium 2023 and addressed foundation studio students on January 23rd 2023. He also organized a workshop for selected faculty members of Avani Institute of Design. Prof Sharon Rotbard is an architect, academician, author of several books, including the much acclaimed "Black City, White City" and a publisher. He has conducted several studios in India and also taught at CARE, Trichy for over a year.

One of the core strengths of Avani is the students' constant interaction with practicing architects, artists, theatre personalities, designers and business leaders of national and international repute, who are actively involved with the Institute in various capacities. The interaction between academia and professional practice is critical in evolving professionals with a wide and practical perspective. To develop a close understanding of the context and the design practice, Avani is associated with some of the best practitioners from India and abroad, who provide expert guidance to the students as they progress through the rigorous program.





Avani Institute of Design is affiliated to the University of Calicut and approved by the Council of Architecture (COA). It is governed by a Council chaired by celebrated Architect Tony Joseph and some of the best-emerging practitioners. The Institute has a very hands-on Advisory Council consisting of some of the best national and international architectural, design and art practitioners and educators.

The Institute promotes a holistic approach to design education which will develop well-rounded professionals equipped with the sensitivity, empathy, social, and technical skillsets to address the ever-evolving concerns of our environment. Avani aims to expand into an interdisciplinary Art and Design program exploring new horizons in education, collaborative research, and creative thinking.

Website: https://avani.edu.in/

