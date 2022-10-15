profine India establishes new warehouse at Bengaluru, Karnataka to enhance its supply chain of uPVC and Aluminium Window and Door Profiles

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): On October 15, 2022, profine India inaugurated a new warehouse facility at Bengaluru to enhance its supply chain of Koemmerling and Aluminium window and door systems in south India market.

The company has been witnessing an encouraging market demand for its window and door systems across India, though the company already has a big warehouse to stock the profile systems at its extrusion facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. The warehouse is sufficient to feed the current market demand of India. However, the company foreseeing the situation based on growing demand of its window and door systems in the country has decided to set up more warehouses in India to enhance the supply chain and keep the demand and supply curve intact.





In the step towards delivering quality, innovative and sustainable window and door systems smoothly to every part of India, the company is investing and developing infrastructure and to start with, Bengaluru is the latest addition. On the occasion, the company CEO and Director - Mr Farid Khan said, "India has been a promising destination for a company like us i.e. profine India, who has tasted phenomenal success in a short span of time but has lot to deliver in enhancing the fenestration experience in terms of innovation and sustainability. With our global experience and 125 years brand legacy our window and door systems speak quality with trust and volume, all our profiles are eco-friendly and advocate sustainability. We have been boosting our manufacturing capacity to match the growing demand. Further to this we wanted to accelerate the supply chain to minimise the lead time. In this regard, we have decided to open a warehouse facility at Bengaluru which will work as an additional unit to facilitate our channel partners for uninterrupted system supply. It will not just make the supply chain smooth but also helpful in cutting the logistics cost. We don't just promise to create a better customer experience but deliver and this is an example of our commitment. Hope our partners will get benefit from it."



The company has been making investments at regular intervals in strengthening its brands "Koemmerling" and "AluPure" easily reachable to the end customers by delivering the products to its exclusive and professional window partners across India. This infrastructure addition will further give a boost to the strong relationship and trust company maintains with the customers.

