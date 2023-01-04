Progressive Infotech Celebrates the 25th Anniversary with Launch of Workelevate: A Playbook for Elevating Employee Experience in the Future of Work

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Progressive Infotech, a leading Digital Workplace service transformation company, celebrated its 25th anniversary with the launch of its new book, Workelevate: Happier Smarter Faster Employees. The playbook, unveiled by industry experts Anil Garg, Independent Advisor, Ex-CIO, Dabur; Vijay Sethi, Advisory Board - MentorKart, Cyble, & BosonQ Psi, Ex-CIO -Hero MotoCorp; and Dr Madan Mohan, President & Managing Partner - Browne & Mohan, Board Member - Progressive., is a reflection of Progressive's expertise in elevating employee experience for the future of work. Workelevate is a valuable resource for business leaders looking to succeed in delivering better employee experience and beyond.



"It is with great pride that we celebrate our 25th anniversary and the launch of Workelevate playbook," said Prateek Garg, Founder and Managing Director of Progressive Infotech. "These milestones are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the support of our customers and partners. We are grateful for the opportunities we have had to make a positive impact and look forward to continuing to innovate and serve in the years to come." he added.





As part of its celebration, Progressive Infotech has announced that all proceeds from the sale of Workelevate will be donated to NGOs. The book is available now on Amazon and is sure to be a valuable resource for any business leader looking to elevate their employee experience. Don't miss out on this opportunity to improve the organization and make a positive impact on the world. Get a copy of Workelevate today.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

