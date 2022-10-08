Progressive Infotech launches 24x7 Managed Security Operations Centre (SOC) to transform Security Operations and maximize ROI for customers globally

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The IT Managed Services Provider, trusted by 150+ Indian and Global brands, strengthens its IT Security Management offering by launching a modern Security Operations Centre (SOC) with Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), and User and Entity Behaviour Analytics (UEBA) solutions.

Progressive Infotech, one of the leading providers of IT managed services and digital workplaces service transformation brand headquartered in India serving over 150+ Indian and global brands, is excited to announce the launch of its 24x7 Security Operations Centre (SOC) in National Capital Region (NCR), India to support businesses globally in securing their digital infrastructure. Along with the NOC center based out of Noida, Progressive's SOC offers Cyber Readiness Audits, Vulnerability Management Services, Cyber Assurance Services, Threat Hunting, Automation, and 24x7 Cyber Monitoring & Management Services.

The cyber threat landscape has never been more severe, with the end users becoming the new perimeter. There is also an explosion of attack vectors, and the threat actors have refined their methods, leveraging machine learning and automation to multiply the threat vectors and intensity; thus, the number and impacts of attacks are only likely to grow from here. Organizations are really struggling to overcome these attacks and future-proof the security posture with confidence. Numerous alerts and false positives from multiple tools are making it more challenging for them to detect and respond to threats. The issue is made worse by the lack of availability of talent amid the great resignation wave.



"The newly launched 24x7 SOC builds on Progressive Infotech's strength as a complete managed services provider for clients globally. We are excited to share that we've already onboarded one of the world's leading renewable energy solutions providers onto our 24x7 SOC services," said Prateek Garg, Founder and Managing Director at Progressive Infotech.



The importance for businesses to adopt a managed Security Operations Centre (SOC) with 24x7 monitoring, remediation, and management capabilities are more than ever in the new post-pandemic work from anywhere, anytime, and on any device work environment.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

