Progressive Infotech positioned in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Public Cloud Managed and Professional Services, Asia/Pacific

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Progressive Infotech, a leading provider of Full-stack Infrastructure Managed Services & Digital Workplace Transformation Services has been positioned in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Public Cloud Managed & Professional Services, Asia/Pacific.

"We consider this as a notable recognition in our journey of over two decades. We continue to innovate and strengthen Centilytics, an intelligent cloud-managed platform that enables public cloud users to gain 360° visibility, identify bottlenecks and deploy one-click fixes across their cloud infrastructure. I would like to congratulate the team for making this possible," said Prateek Garg, Founder & MD of Progressive Infotech.

Progressive Infotech delivers managed IT services to more than 150 businesses in India and across the globe. Headquartered in the National Capital Region of India with a 24x7 Cloud Center of Excellence (CoE), the company is shifting its focus from being service-centric to employee-centric (end-users) with the promise of 'We Serve the Digital Workplace 24x7'.



