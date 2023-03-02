Progressive Infotech reopens Bengaluru Office to meet growing demand for IT Managed Services

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Progressive Infotech, a trusted IT Managed Services provider, has reopened its Bengaluru office after witnessing great traction from the market. The office, which was temporarily closed due to COVID-19, is now operational to meet the growing demand for IT Managed Services in the region.

With a team of highly skilled professionals and an integrated 24x7 NOC-SOC in India's National Capital Region, Progressive Infotech is committed to providing resilient IT, employee experience, and cyber security services to businesses across industries. The reopening of the Bengaluru office is part of the company's efforts to expand its presence in Southern India and provide local businesses with the best-in-class IT Managed Services.



"We are excited to announce the reopening of our Bengaluru office and to be back in the vibrant IT hub of India," said Prateek Garg, Founder & MD of Progressive Infotech. "Our focus on employee-centric services and digital workplace transformation has gained momentum, and we are committed to delivering the highest quality services to our clients in the region."





Progressive Infotech has been serving businesses across industries for over 25 years and has established itself as a reliable and trusted partner for IT Managed Services. The company has a proven track record of providing end-to-end solutions to help businesses accelerate their digital transformation and improve their overall efficiency.



"Our Bengaluru office is committed to serving a wide range of industries in the southern region of India, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, IT/ITES, GDCs, and others. Our focus on cyber security, employee experience with Workelevate, and resilient IT remains a top priority. We are thrilled to be back in Bengaluru and look forward to partnering with local businesses to drive growth and innovation," said Ravi Shankar (VP).



With the reopening of its Bengaluru office, Progressive Infotech is poised to continue its growth and success in the Indian IT market and serve the evolving needs of its clients with agility and innovation.

For more information visit: www.progressive.in

