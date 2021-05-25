Proindia becomes the analytics partner of LNFS England

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI/SRV Media): LNFS England is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with Proindia to provide match analysis for our Member Clubs during the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons.

This partnership will provide data that helps coaches and players assess and improve both individual and team performances.

The Proindia match analysis system currently includes the following metrics for teams and players, linked to match video clips so that players and coaches can focus on individual players or phases of play:

Possession %

Goals and assists

Total Shots

Shots on Target

Shot Conversion Rate

Passes Completed

Chances Created

Successful Tackles

Successful Interceptions

Duels Won

Total Saves

Total Fouls



Activity, vector, and distribution maps

Proindia will be provided with at least 40 LNFS England Premiership matchday videos for analysis during both the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, plus play-off matches, at no charge to the teams involved.

All LNFS England clubs in either the Premiership or Championship may also make use of this match analysis facility by providing a match video plus player names, shirt numbers, and positions (goalkeeper or outfield player).

Unless otherwise agreed, each match analysis will be completed within 48 hours of receipt of the match video and will be uploaded to a password-protected section of Proindia's StepOut Total Management System.

According to the Commercial Director of LNFS England Peter Sharples, "Aparup is a thinking administrator and doing a great job. This initiative is part of LNFS England's commitment to helping futsal clubs develop and improve performance both on and off the court."

All match videos (but not analyses) will also be uploaded to the LNFS England YouTube channel {insert link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPwl73ChRQ_nVw_4Om64JCA

Over the summer we will work with StepOut's Analytics Technology & LNFS England clubs to beta-test the analysis system which will ensure that it meets coach and player needs.

Sayak Ghosh, the Founder of StepOut, says, "With StepOut we are building a technological ecosystem for sports, where not only the players but the coaches, analysts, clubs etc everyone can get the benefit of data and technology. We aim to create a data-driven evaluation and guidance system for the players to enhance their development both technically and tactically."

This initiative is part of LNFS England's commitment to helping futsal clubs develop and improve performance both on and off the court.

Proindia promotes grassroots and nourishes unnoticed talents. It has brought something to Indian football which is one of the most vital stepping stones in the overall development of the game. Proindia Step Out is the online sports ecosystem dedicated to revolutionising how sports are played and analysed.

According to the Founder of Proindia, Aparup Chakraborty, "This marks a new era for global futsal with the introduction of analytics for futsal, a data-driven technological solution that will help every team and players to evaluate their performance and tune up their game! Objective information allows for more evidence-based decisions and reduces those based on speculation. Databases cannot replace Scouts, but rather that they can complement their talent identification skills."

The collaboration of Proindia and LNFS England aims to evolve standards of play and match analysis across English futsal for the benefit of players, futsal fans, and local communities.

Jeet Karmakar, Co-Founder, says, "In the long run, we want to create a place where for example, a 13- year-old aspiring Indian footballer is able to compare his performance with a 13-year-old from Spain or England and understand what he needs to do to become better than them!"

With refreshing Proindia StepOut Analytics, LNFS England will raise the profile of futsal in England and create a vibrant futsal identity, aided by the LNFS. LNFS England will continue to be run democratically by its clubs, for its clubs, embedded in communities across England.

