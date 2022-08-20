Project Information platform Biginfo reintroduces various lead sections for Project Centric Business

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI/PNN): Businesses in the modern age are highly dependent on both information & technology to scale up their performances and stay relevant in times of stiff competition.

Biginfo is a company that works in the information space. It is one of the most reliable services that ensure value-driven and time-bound information to achieve high-performance business objectives. The firm has come up with a comprehensive information system on Capital Investment Projects in India named Biginfo.in.

The company has reintroduced itself with four new sections: Fit-Out Leads, Project Funding leads, Project Logistics Leads and Procurement Leads. All of these sections will be instrumental in providing critical business leads at different stages of the projects to its clients.

BigInfo is a one-stop destination for all the latest information on new projects, tenders, procurement insights, industry news and more. It has a dedicated team of professionals who are always on their toes to ensure a constant flow of information about new projects from across a wide variety of domains that include Infrastructure, Industrial, Power, Buildings, Oil & Gas, Mining, Water, Urban Infrastructure etc. Every piece of information goes through an exhaustively quality-conscious validation process to ensure the finest quality information that truly empowers every business.

Biginfo is the first to create a B2B intelligent information system that is truly business sensitive. It caters to the information need of diversified business segments with specific insights. It is the first service that has introduced "Fit-Out Leads" to serve the specific information need of hundreds of Interior & Architectural solutions. "Funding Leads" to ease the business initiatives of banks and financial institutions, "Logistics Leads" to bring high-value logistics opportunities on board and "Procurement Leads" to benefit hundreds of vendors and suppliers.



A first-of-a-kind service that allows the user to access business information on the go and consume as per need. The system ensures an uninterrupted flow of verified, authentic, intelligent and high-quality information, builds efficiency in the b2b lead generation process, saves time and man-hours substantially that results in optimum resource utilization, finest lead funnel and most importantly, in a cost-effective manner. According to its founder Ajay Sahoo, "We have real experience of understanding the need for information for every project-centric business, and we are sensitive about fulfilling this ever-growing need with intensive research and deliver value-driven and time-bound information."

The firm provides various kinds of leads depending on the requirements of a particular business. These leads include Procurement Leads, Project Funding Leads, Fit-Out Leads, Logistics Leads, New Projects and L-One updates. The firm also offers Demand-Based-Lead-Generation service by deploying dedicated resources to produce the finest outcome in a time-bound manner. Biginfo is a platform that is very well equipped to be a strong support to the business initiatives of any project-centric business.

Besides serving the information needs of hundreds of vendors and service providers, Biginfo is also playing an instrumental role in bringing the solution providers and project executors closer to each other by creating direct engagement between them to facilitate each other's requirements.

In a short time, this initiative has greatly impacted people's minds as this initiative is able to offer a lot of ease to the complex vendor identification process. It is also helping the project promoters get a timely response for their funding and logistics requirements.

These newly introduced sections are strong value add for related business verticals and empower every business initiative with accuracy and actionability. The firm has always provided exemplary quality results for its clients. Its new intelligent information system is an invaluable addition to the information business space in India.

