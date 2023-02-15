Project The Art of Living JalTara celebrated the successful eradication of water poverty

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): Many farmers lost their crops due to poor irrigation facilities and other water-related issues. They incurred huge losses due to crop spoilage and other structural deteriorations. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar then envisioned eradicating water poverty in India, thus stemmed the JalTara and Art of Living (AOL) social initiative, taking poignant steps to solve India's looming groundwater crisis.

On February 2, 2023, to commemorate the success of the first phase of this impactful mission of The Art of Living JalTara in Partur Tehsil of Watur, it was inaugurated by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar & Eknath Shinde, the CM of Maharashtra. Over 30,000 farmers who have benefitted from project JalTara attended the event to celebrate the success of the first phase of this impactful mission for water conservation and launch the second phase with the same zeal and enthusiasm.

The Art of Living JalTara is Gurudev's gift to Indians today and for many generations.

Speaking of the positive footprint that The Art of Living JalTara has left on the soils of Jalna, this pivotal project has not only helped the groundwater availability rise by a whopping 100 per cent, but it has also increased its level by 14 feet in the last two years. With a double increase in farmers' income and a 100 per cent decline in crop spoilage and farmer suicide, the future of rural India is mapped.

The Art of Living JalTara approach is to dig the recharge structure on all the arable plots in the vicinity. The hardened topsoil is converted into absorbent sponges so that the moisture penetrates deep inside the roots. The recharge structures allow the nutrients and rainwater to bypass the topmost damaged soil layer and fill the underground aquifers.

In 2 years, the fortune of the farmers has turned around. Farmers are delighted with the jump of 120 per cent in income, a subsequent 42 per cent rise in the crop yield, 58 per cent in land usage & 88 per cent in employment. The green crops have added a new lease to live and smile in the life of the farmers.





The farmer's life is flourishing, and one of the farmers, Balasaheb Lomte, Jalna District, states, "Our village's water situation deteriorated after the rains because the mud was everywhere. We needed more water to grow crops. After The Art of Living JalTara implementation, our land is yielding crops, and the situation has improved as all the rainwater goes into the JalTara recharge structures. Now there is no mud, and water levels have risen. Our village is blessed now with the implementation of the Jalna project."

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar spoke about how the project aims to build 5 crore recharge structures in 1 lakh villages over the next five years. With relentless and persistent efforts from the community and the withstanding expertise of geologists & agriculture experts, the project is undoubtedly the future of India.

Eknath Shinde, CM of Maharashtra, spoke about the decision to restart the Marathwada water grid for the farmers. He stated the contribution of The Art of Living to make the farmers debt-free and live worry free is commendable.

The Art of Living is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader - Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who has always had a focus on improving the livelihoods of rural farmers - to ensure their economic, health and mental wellbeing. And this starts with enough groundwater - which is the basis for rural communities to thrive.

