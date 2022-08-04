Prola Tech launches ProlaSkool App in Bangalore

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI/SRV): ProlaTech has launched its latest mobile application ProlaSkool in Bangalore on July 30.

The one of its kind app is designed to reduce the digital learning gap for students.

The ProlaSkool App was launched by Dr Nirmalanandanath Mahaswamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mahasansthan Math, Former Rajya Sabha member and Chairman of CMR Group of Institution K.C. Ramamurthy, Managing Partner of Mela Ventures and Mind Tree Ltd.

Former co-founder Parthasarathy N.S., Founder CEO of Singapore Mosaic Pvt. Ltd. Hiroo Ishida, Chancellor of Karnataka Open University Vidyashankar, KBADA President and retired IAS officer Dr.C. Somashekhar along with Executive Director of KNR Construction Ltd. K. Jalandhar Reddy.

Speaking at the launch of Prola Tech's ProlaSkool at Jnanajyoti Hall in Bangalore, Swamiji said "Science and technology is the need of the hour. However, the knowledge to use it for the upliftment of human beings is also necessary. Thousands of apps are released every day. It would be great if there were an app or two that could unite the broken minds. Learning technologies that children can easily use should increase. New inventions need to be utilized so that our mental development is not compromised. Machines are not useful when there are problems in our life. It would be nice if spiritual power to raise the consciousness and solve the problems of life comes to science."





ProlaSkool App is India's leading digital learning platform designed for institutes and coaching centres looking to upskill the competitive exam knowledge of aspiring candidates. Corporates can take advantage of ProlaSkool App by hosting world-class learning and development courses for their employees.

The platform is easy-to-access and also works without the internet. Institutes can host their own learning materials and customize them based on the institute's name and branding. The institute's faculty can host pre-recorded lectures, schedule tests, and more. While students can learn in offline mode, take real-time mock tests, evaluate test results, get career guidance and so on.

The App has revolutionized how students prepare for competitive exams and learn new concepts easily. ProlaSkool App is available to download from Google Play, Apple App Store, and the Windows Store.

'Prolaskool' is a Brainchild of Prola Tech which was designed and architected by a group of like minded technology specialists. Prola Tech collaborates with technical consultants, Network Engineers and experts skilled in refined subjects to deliver services with CMMI standards.

For more information: Toll Free No: 1800-889-0734 and www.prolaskool.com & www.prolatech.com

