Prominent educators of India rewarded by National School Awards at Radisson Blu Plaza, Airport Hotel, New Delhi, Nominations open for Zonal Edition

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/SRV): National School Awards 2022 is the Biggest Platform for Educators in India where Prominent Educators get recognized for their commendable efforts in the upliftment of Education standards in the Country. The annual Ceremony of the National School Awards got conducted on July 31, 2022, at Radisson Blu Plaza - Airport Hotel in New Delhi, India where more than 150 Educators got recognized from various states of India for their Remarkable contribution to the Education Sector of 5000+ nominations from various states across the Nation.

Winners List from various States/Categories: Following Educators got the National Educator Awards from Each corner of India.



EDUCATIONAL REFORMER OF 2022

- DR SURENDRA D. LOKHANDE - PRINCIPAL, JAWAHAR NAVODAYA VIDYALAYA, PARBHANI, MAHARASHTRA

- RACHNA MONGA - PRINCIPAL, SANSKRITI KMV SCHOOL, JALANDHAR, PUNJAB

- DR NALINI PRABHUSHANKER - FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, SPRING MOUNT PUBLIC SCHOOL, TIRUPUR, TAMIL NADU

- SHIV DAYAL SHARMA - CHAIRMAN, ASIAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, WEST BENGAL

- SIREESHA ELIZABETH - PRINCIPAL, AARYANS PUBLIC SCHOOL - HUBBALLI, KARNATAKA

- DR ARCHANA NIGAM - PRINCIPAL, DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL KALYANPUR, KANPUR, UTTAR PRADESH

- DR INDIRA SINGH - JAWAHAR NAVODAYA VIDYALAYA, DAMAN & DIU

- BHASKARABHATLA KRISHNA MOHAN SHARMA - SENIOR PRINCIPAL AND ACADEMIC DIRECTOR, SHREE SWAMINARAYAN GURUKUL INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, HYDERABAD, TELANGANA

- ESHA BANSAL - DIRECTOR ACADEMIC, OPS VIDYA MANDIR, AMBALA, HARYANA

- MANJEET SUHAG - PRINCIPAL, SANSKARTIRTH GYANPEETH SCHOOL, SURAT, GUJARAT

COMMENDABLE CONTRIBUTION IN CHANGING THE EDUCATION SYSTEM in 2022

- PRITI AGARWAL - FOUNDER AND CEO, BILLABONG HIGH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - KANPUR, UTTAR PRADESH

- DR SUBODH THAPLIYAL - DIRECTOR, DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL, GANDHIDHAM, GUJARAT

- DR RAJESH GANDRAL - PRINCIPAL, BANYAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, JAMMU, J&K

- J.DHANALAKSHMI - PRINCIPAL, TRINITY MATRIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL, COIMBATORE, TAMIL NADU

MOST SOCIALLY ACTIVE PRINCIPAL OF 2022

- ARTI SOBTI - PRINCIPAL, SHREE HANUMAT INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC SCHOOL, GORAYA, PUNJAB

- SHREYA BATRA - PRINCIPAL, PETALS PRESCHOOL MANESAR, HARYANA

- ALKA KAPUR - PRINCIPAL, MODERN PUBLIC SCHOOL, DELHI

MOST EXPERIENCED PRINCIPAL OF 2022

- MALLIKA SUBRAMANIAM - PRINCIPAL, NAVY CHILDREN SCHOOL, COLABA, MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA

- DR ONIKA MEHROTRA - PRINCIPAL, KALKA PUBLIC SCHOOL, FARIDABAD, HARYANA

MOST QUALIFIED PRINCIPAL OF 2022



- GIRIJA RANI BANDARU - PRINCIPAL, FORT CITY SCHOOL, VIZIANAGARAM, ANDHRA PRADESH

BEST LEADER AWARD OF 2022

- DR VARUN JAIN - PRINCIPAL, BHAGWAN MAHAVIR PUBLIC SCHOOL, BANGA, PUNJAB

EDUPRENEUR OF 2022

- DR ANIRUDH GUPTA - CEO, DCM GROUP OF SCHOOLS, PUNJAB

BEST E- TECHNO TEACHER AWARD OF 2022

- DIVYA ANAND, BHAGWAN MAHAVIR PUBLIC SCHOOL, BANGA, PUNJAB

MOST QUALIFIED TEACHER OF 2022

- DR BHARAT KUMAR - DIRECTOR, INSTITUTE OF PSYCHOSPIRITUAL THERAPY COUNSELLING AND RESEARCH, UTTARAKHAND

MOST INSPIRING PRINCIPAL OF 2022

- DR SANJEEV JAIN - PRINCIPAL, PINEWOOD SCHOOL, SAHARANPUR, UTTAR PRADESH

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

- NEENA BHARDWAJ, PRINCIPAL (DARRICK INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, BANGA, PB)

REMARKABLE CONTRIBUTION TO PROGRESSIVE EDUCATION

- KESHAV JAIN, BHAGWAN MAHAVIR PUBLIC SCHOOL, BANGA, PUNJAB

