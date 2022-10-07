Promising Altcoins to watch out for in the ongoing Bear Market - Aave, Uniswap, and Big Eyes Coin

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/ATK): With the bear market in full swing, it has become imperative for crypto investors to make smart investments in altcoins with enough potential to yield massive profits in the long run. Long-term cryptocurrency investments have become the preferred mode of approach within the ongoing bear market as it mitigates the risk of running at a loss. It is the perfect solution for struggling investors in the current climate.

With this in mind, we examine three promising altcoins that are must-haves for every crypto investor in the ongoing bear market. Here's a low down on all you need to know about Aave (AAVE), Chainlink (LINK), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Ride the Profitable Wave with Aave (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) is a notable decentralized finance protocol within the cryptocurrency industry. It facilitates the borrowing and lending of crypto between users. It also allows lenders to earn interest when depositing cryptocurrency into liquidity pools. Borrowers can access liquidity using their crypto as collateral. AAVE is also notable for providing flash loans, the first uncollateralized loan option within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space.

On Aave (AAVE), users can borrow and lend in up to 20 cryptocurrencies, providing greater choice. Its native cryptocurrency, AAVE, is an integral part of its ecosystem. AAVE incentivizes the network and facilitates several crypto-related operations, such as network governance, payment fees, and all forms of interaction. AAVE is a highly sought-after token within the De-Fi space, with stocks on prominent crypto platforms, such as Binance, CoinDCX, Coinbene, and OKEx.

Uniswap (UNI) - The Popular Platform

Uniswap (UNI) is a popular decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol within the cryptocurrency industry that is most notable for facilitating the automated trading of decentralized finance (De-fi) tokens. It also provides feasible solutions to existing problems within the industry, such as scalability, and improves the efficiency of trading versus traditional exchanges. Uniswap (UNI) is a prime example of an Automated Market Maker (AMM) and exists to keep token trading automated and completely open to anyone in possession of crypto.



Its native cryptocurrency, UNI, is an integral part of its ecosystem and is responsible for facilitating several crypto-related operations, such as network governance, payment fees, and interaction within the Uniswap protocol. UNI is an industry-leading De-Fi coin with stocks on prominent crypto platforms, such as Binance, Coinbase Pro, and Huobi.



What is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Big Eyes Coin is one of the most anticipated cryptocurrencies this year. Native to the Big Eyes Coin crypto project is that it is a meme coin that plays an integral role in an initiative to unconfuse Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and lead the advancement and development of the blockchain industry. Through its native cryptocurrency, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the project seeks to provide a means for interaction between its community and a wealth-generating asset that will be of great use to the global community. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) features interesting qualities, such as a lack of transaction fees, making it ideal for interaction between traders in the industry and a suitable mode of exchange.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently in the third stage of its presale and has raised over USD 3.2 million so far. For more information on the Big Eyes project, click the links below.

