Promo launch of Indian Tennis Cricket Sports Award, to be held in Pune on 23rd May by NBS Foundation

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI/ATK): The promo of the Indian Tennis Cricket Sports Award was launched at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Mumbai. This grand award ceremony is going to be held in Pune on 23rd May 2023, in which many dance performances are also going to happen.

An important announcement regarding this award function was made at a grand event. For the first time in the history of tennis cricket, the Indian Tennis Cricket Sports Award is being presented by the Nilesh Bhintade Sports Foundation. Here the promo of the award show was launched on the screen which was full of excitement.

The Indian Tennis Cricket Sports Award is organized in association with Santosh Nanekar of TennisCricket.in, Amit Furtado of Friends Dubai and Tariq Sayed of 7070 Sports.

Sachin Baad told that this award is going to be given for the players of tennis cricket. It will be organized grandly in Pune on the evening of 23 May 2023. In this award will be given in 18-20 categories including best batsman, best bowler, all-rounder, wicket keeper, best team, best captain,best manager, best packer, emerging players .



There will be 5 nominations in each category from all over India. We will also honor those who have made a big contribution in taking tennis cricket forward with this award. Many famous players of tennis cricket will be seen in this award. Tennis cricket is becoming very popular today, each player has 1.5 lakh followers on Instagram.

Nilesh Bhintade said that the aim of NB sports Foundation is to provide a better platform to the talented players who are financially weak.

Santosh Nanekar said that we have plans to start tennis cricket league for women also. At present only 2-3 women teams are better, when 8 teams are ready then we will organize it, our search is on for that.

The exclusive radio partner for this award show will be BIG FM. The PR is being managed by Shaaz Media Entertainment and the event is managed by Ultimate Event Makers.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

