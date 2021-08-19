Promoter- Director at the Ojas Group of Companies, Neha Kapoor is the Inspiring Woman Entrepreneur of 2021 (under 40) as per Business Mint

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI/PNN): Neha Kapoor, who has been driving various growth initiatives of the multi-business conglomerate Ojas Group of Companies, has been named the Inspiring Woman Entrepreneur Under 40 - 2021 by Business Mint, one of India's leading and most credible brands.

She began her career as an Intellectual Property Rights Attorney. She then pivoted to being an active litigator at the Delhi High Court with the Chambers of the Government of Delhi. This combination stint gave her unique and holistic exposure to the industry, innovation, international businesses and brands, governance, policy, and public interest matters.

She subsequently got associated with the Ojas Group right at its inception in 2013, making her mark in the world of business through her dedication, commitment and calibre.

Kapoor is presently in Succession Training directly under the Founder of the Group. Her association, of almost a decade, has cultivated a deep understanding of building businesses ground-up, handling its Innovation Centre (OjasIC); and being closely involved with cross-functional roles such as ideation, business strategy, financial modelling, administration, fundraising, brand development, market-entry, expansion, and partnerships.



"It is an honour and privilege to be named alongside some of the most pioneering entrepreneurs in India who are making a mark for themselves and contributing to the nation's collective growth and development. I extend my gratitude to the Board at Ojas for their continuing support and the opportunities they have entrusted me with, allowing me to achieve this milestone today. This really is the Group's triumph..." said a visibly jubilant Neha.

At present, Kapoor is focusing on various endeavours viz. Alternative Education and Human Potential through DB Empowerment Solutions. She is also piloting a Financial Education initiative- Eera Fortunes, apart from being involved with the Group's Real Estate, Technology, Lifestyle, and Management Consultancy (Matra Services) verticals.

Kapoor is also responsible for incubating and mentoring new business ventures of the Group and grooming a new generation of entrepreneurs.

With an uncanny aptitude to grasp the complex and multiple layers of any global venture, Neha Kapoor has evolved into a seasoned tactician, ranking among top achievers even internationally. This award is a recognition of just that.

