Promoters of Amar Ujala and Shanti Group launch Sigurd Ventures to promote tech enabled startups solving real life problems

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI/PNN): Promoters of Amar Ujala and Shanti Group recently launched Sigurd Ventures to promote startups with scalable solutions that have a large impact. Sigurd, which means "Victory", has been launched to scale the adoption of high-impact solutions with wide applications and help Startups to be victorious in their business journey.

Sigurd focuses on a holistic approach to grow and nurture new business ideas. New entrepreneurs who struggle with the concept of management will be given an ecosystem for growth that helps them to focus on Market and Sales Strategy, Execution of Business Model, Partnerships and Influencer Connect, Additional Fundraising, Team Building, Advertising, Marketing, PR and Content Creation, Finance and Legal and many other necessities and requirements.

Sigurd is focused on helping startups in several key areas where they face challenges today in addition to funding. For example, the high customer acquisition cost, Market insights from the hinterland of the country, Market strategy for a long-term business, Connects with the relevant people or organisations which have complementary businesses - these are elements that can be the difference between victory and defeat in the marketplaces. Sigurd with the unique strengths of its promoters brings all this to the table to provide a strong accelerator platform to the startups.

Amar Ujala's wide presence across the hinterland of India and at the highest echelons of India Inc helps startups find insights into their customer base wherever they are. Access to resources and the readers of Amar Ujala's 4 million users ensures visibility for the startups and reduces the customer acquisition costs that are almost always the biggest expense of any startup.

The network that startups and new businesses will get through Amar Ujala and Shanti Group will include mentors, industry stalwarts, celebrities, etc. Once Sigurd decides to support a startup, all these will help them chart their growth plans. Startups will not only be funded but also be able to collaborate and partner for investment opportunities, get new insights about their audiences and interact with experts in their respective domains. Sigurd expects to nurture organisations with sustainable business models that will continue to impact society for over 40-50 years and more.



Sigurd is a collaborative, long-term accelerator for growth, helping Startups in the areas of their biggest challenges - customer acquisition. Helping them on their path to 'Victory'.

Founders Tanmay Maheshwari and Harshit Agrawal bring with them a diversified experience and have an extensive experience in the startup ecosystem with personal investments in trailblazing startups such as Bharat Pe, Shiprocket, Clear Dekho, PeeSafe etc. Marketing and promotional tie-ups, unicorns and trusted brands such as Amazon, byju's, unacademy, Big Basket, present many opportunities to the Startups associated with Sigurd.

On the occasion of the launch, Tanmay Maheshwari, Founding Partner, said, "Indian startups scenario is rapidly changing. We launched Sigurd to nurture innovation and new ideas that will deeply influence our lives. The accelerator seeks to support startups creating out-of-the-box solutions in their respective business domains. Our support is much beyond funding alone. Our biggest asset is the access to 4 mn daily users accessing Amar Ujala Content."

On the occasion of the launch, Harshit Agarwal, Founding Partner, added, "Funding is pivotal for new businesses. However, we believe that startups need more than that. Sigurd is an accelerator launched to provide an ecosystem for startups to help them scale up their business. Our networks and connects in India Inc. have created an ecosystem for rapid scale. Our focus is to encourage startups creating innovative products and solving real-life problems at scale."

Among the first investments made include an undisclosed amount in BLIV.club, a Web3 Fintech company, which aims to bring futuristic solutions to the masses. The brainchild of entrepreneurs Vikas Singh, Abhishek Kumar Gupta, and Mohammed Sirajuddin, Bliv.Club was launched in 2021. In 2022, the NFT market size reached USD 45 billion, indicating a significant rise compared to the market size of USD 100 million in 2020. Bliv.Club will collaborate with many NFT Marketplaces. It is a platform that will ensure the masses can participate in the NFT space by simplifying the entry barrier and facilitating liquidity into the NFT ecosystem via derivatives. It will launch the first sports city in the Metaverse in collaboration with renowned cricketer Shikhar Dhwan. Bliv.Club will work on constructing a seamless, high-tech platform that is simple to use and thus support a typical individual in coming into the retail house in Web3.

Sigurd Ventures (https://sigurdventures.com/) is an accelerator backing tech-enabled startups solving real-life problems. Providing a platform for innovation and scale. Promoted by Amar Ujala and Shanti Group, Sigurd is leveraging its wide network of mentors and influencers to help startups scale up their business and accelerate growth. The company aims to provide an ecosystem for businesses to grow, enabling startups to scale through capital, domain knowledge, network. Strong promoters, Partners, team and advisors. Sigurd is focused on identifying and encouraging startups that are solving real-life problems and have a global play field.

