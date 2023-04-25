Propelld launches second phase of scholarship program, offering free counseling services for PG education financing

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Propelld, India's leading education financing platform, is pleased to announce the launch of the second phase of its scholarship program. This program aims to support students enrolling for a postgraduate study in MBA, PGDM, MSc, or M.Tech courses at any university in India for the academic year 2023-24. The scholarship program is structured to provide financial aid and low-interest EMI options and counseling services to help them achieve their academic goals.

The application window will open on April 23, 2023, and will close on May 25, 2023. Interested students can apply through scholarship.propelld.com, where they will be required to submit their academic records, financial background, and personal statement.

Aligning with Propelld's mission to democratise access to education, this scholarship will be awarding scholarships to a total of 85 students, selected based on their academic merit and financial means. The results of the scholarship program will be announced on May 31, 2023.

Scholars selected under this program will receive a cash prize of up to Rs 1 lakh and an option to avail additional study loan of up to Rs 4,00,000 at discounted interest rate. In addition to financial support, Propelld will also be offering free counseling services to scholarship applicants to help them with their postgraduate education financing. The counseling service will provide guidance on loan options, repayment plans, and other financial resources to ensure that students can make informed decisions about their education financing.



"We are excited to launch the second phase of our scholarship program and support more students in their pursuit of higher education," said Bibhu Prasad Das, Co-founder of Propelld. "Through our scholarship program and counseling services, we hope to make postgraduate education more accessible and affordable for deserving students.

Propelld's scholarship program has been designed to provide financial assistance to students from all backgrounds and help them overcome the financial barriers that often prevent them from pursuing higher education."

For more information on eligibility criteria and selection process, please refer to the scholarship.propelld.com/terms-condition-phase-2.

Propelld is a Bangalore-based FinTech startup specializing in lending in the Education segment backed by Westbridge Capital, Stellaris Ventures and India Quotient. Founded by IIT and IIM alumni, the core team consists of experienced professionals from the banking and finance Industry and consumer fintech startups like Bajaj FinServ, PayU, Kotak and Edelweiss. We work with 1000+ educational Institutes across edTech, K12, Universities and Schools. With an annual disbursal run rate of Rs 1200 Crores and NPAs below 1 per cent, Propelld is one of the best-managed & quickest growing loan portfolios. Propelld has managed to achieve the above business fundamentals and yet remains profitable.

