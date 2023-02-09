Propose like a Maharaja or Maharani and make Valentine's a royal affair at Noormahal Palace in India

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): The annual love season of Valentine's Day is just around the corner. With love in the air, the quest to plan the most splendid and romantic staycation for loved ones is pushing the trend of heritage and palace hotel destinations in India. Country's Iconic Heritage Hospitality Landmark and the most instagrammable romantic destination, Noormahal Palace in Karnal promises an unmatched serene getaway to celebrate Valentine's Day in the most splendid way. Noormahal Palace has introduced Valentine's Day Staycation packages for the 14th and 15th of February 2023, which will be an amalgamation of bespoke luxury, rich culinary delight, heritage art & architecture tour, bonfire, DJ, and more. Designed to immerse guests in a romantic royal affair, these special Valentine's packages offer an option to choose from the elegant Club Room to the uber-luxurious Presidential Suite.

For those looking to pamper their valentine with an exclusive candlelight dinner, the Noormahal Palace has also launched a unique giveaway campaign where one lucky winner will get an opportunity to win a candlelight dinner for two. An international dining experience that is quite unforgettable, at The Brown Sugar or a unique opportunity to transport their partner to the old world charm at the award-winning restaurant, Frontier Mail. To win the campaign one must follow Noormahal Palace and Roop Partap Choudhary's instagram profile @noormahalkarnal & @rooppartapchoudhary. Participants can like and share the post on the story while tagging both the profiles mentioned above. They need to tag their loved one in the comment section, mentioning what makes them fall in love with their partner.

Roop Partap Choudhary, Managing Director, Noormahal Palace Hotel and Founder Colonel Saab, London (UK) said, "As India's most iconic palace hotel, preferred wedding destination, and instagrammable romantic destination, Noormahal Palace has always believed in creating the best of royal, luxurious, and authentic experiences for Indian and Foreign Travelers. Retaining its elaborate splendor, extravagantly decorated with breathtaking architecture, and showcasing the best of Punjab's royal heritage, this heritage grandeur is all set to make Valentine's a royal affair for guests. Away from the crowded big cities, one can drive down to the rustic and quaint Karnal to make Valentine's Day special in the majestic backdrop of one of the finest Palace Hotels in the country."



For those who are looking for a lavish and uber-luxurious stay for valentine's, the jaw dropping 2700 sq. ft. Khwabgah of Noormahal Palace is the ideal royal abode. Step back in time and propose like a Maharaja or Maharani that exudes regal experience. A level of understated luxury is maintained, arched stonework, rich drapes, crystal chandeliers, gold-leaf frescoes, opulent furniture, and accessories envelops one in an ambience of sheer regal luxury. Khwabgah's main door was once hinged to a haveli in Bikaner's Raisamand. The royal chamber has an original window from the Mughals era. The in-room bar area is adorned by restored pieces from the debris of the Golden Temple vicinities after Operation Blue Star. The walls have been beautified with extremely rare vegetable colour hand-paintings and intricate 'tikri' work by Rajasthani artisans who have conserved the art handed over to them in the family legacy.

Noormahal Palace Hotel's award-winning theme-based restaurant, Frontier Mail offers great discount package with a lifetime opportunity to recreate the magic of love amidst the exquisite backdrop, candle light dinner of finest Indian delights and live music. Here guest's can discover the secret recipes of the bygone era and delve into the untold royal stories and heritage curiosities. The train designed restaurant recreating the legendary Frontier Mail that operated between Mumbai and Peshawar during pre-independence days with elements taken from the actual train, has fast emerged as the country's favourite dining spot for millennials.

The former palace Lobby built in Mughal style dome with huge crystal chandeliers, captures all the elegance and refined allure of the Royals of Punjab, offering its guests a level of grand welcome in the Maharaja style. One can take the royal retreat a notch further by indulging in signature treatments at the 7th Heaven Spa, where the Palace Hotel envelop guests in ancient Indian wellness therapies. This is the perfect place for loved ones to harmonise their mind and body with yoga and meditation.

In the mystical land of Mahabharata, awe-inspiring Noormahal Palace, the "Incredible Indian Palace Hotel" has been built on a monumental scale. It is a five-star luxury palace hotel inspired by India's rich heritage and captures royal experience enjoyed by Indian Maharajas over the centuries. This royal abode of modern kings and queens has become an extremely preferred destination for Leisure, MICE and Weddings. Noormahal Palace is more than just one of the country's most majestic luxury palace hotels. It is an architectural landmark that personifies the grandiose, elegance and spirit of India's rich royal heritage. A reflection of Rajputana and Mughal architecture, it stands out as a true blend of history, culture & aesthetics.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

