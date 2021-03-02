PropTiger launches online version of its "Right to Home 2021 Expo"

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Online real estate brokerage firm PropTiger.com has announced the launch of the online version of its Right to Home 2021 expo from 18th to 19th March 2021, which is a follow-up to its highly successful offline edition held in February this year.

The online version of the expo will see over 70 real estate developers showcasing a total of 19k+ housing units in various price segments, primarily falling in the range of Rs 45 lakh to Rs 4.5 crore.

The expo will showcase a host of properties catering to various segments, from affordable to mid-segment to luxury housing. Some of the prominent developers, which are on board for the expo organised by The Elara Technologies-owned portal, include Adani, Godrej, Purvankara, Shapoorji Pallonji, Signature, Wadhwa, Runwal, TVS and Kalptaru, among others.

"After the grand success of our second edition of the "Right to Home Expo" event, held offline in February this year, we have come up with an online version of the expo, through which we hope to reach over 2 million people across the country. We wish to cater to a wider network of prospective buyers and investors, taking advantage of the obvious ease of doing business a virtual event has to offer.

The expo will enable homebuyers to bag great discount offers from some of the leading brands in the industry. Dedicated property experts with a specialized understanding of micro-markets will handhold the buyer throughout this important yet complex home buying process thus making it hassle-free for the buyer," said Rajan Sood, Business Head, PropTiger.com.

With participation from some of the leading brands in the industry, the event will provide prospective homebuyers and investors with an opportunity to select an ideal property from the comfort of their homes where they can either join live information sessions through video conference or see a recorded video as per their convenience.

Prospective buyers would also get the opportunity to have real-time discussions directly with builders by visiting their preferred builder's virtual booth or choose to have a guided experience.

The event will help buyers grab attractive offers on the purchase of select RERA-approved projects, including on-spot offers, lowest price guarantees, tailor-made payment plans, GST and stamp duty waivers in some projects, assured gold coin on bookings and home loan assistance among many other attractive propositions.

The online event, where buyers will be able to browse from a vast variety of projects from leading developers in a city of their choice after registering for the virtual expo, will also provide buyers with a platform to engage with sector experts and developers on a real-time basis to develop a better understanding of the property market and growth prospects.

Highlights of Offline Event concluded in February 2021

Held at various locations across India's top eight prime residential markets between February 6 and 7, 2021, the offline event was a grand success for the online brokerage firm, where nearly 22,000 people registered themselves to select properties from over 70 leading developers who participated to showcase their projects.

Whereas PropTiger helped facilitate sales of 250 units across the country worth Rs. 165 Crores, the highest participation during the two-day event was recorded in the southern markets of Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, followed by western markets of Mumbai and Pune.



Singapore-based technology services company, Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd., Co-founded by Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, is the country's only full-stack real estate technology platform that owns Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com. Portals are owned by Elara and Elara is controlled by REA Group.

In October 2020 Elara announced that REA Group Ltd (ASX:REA) of Australia, has acquired a controlling stake in Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd. REA is a multinational digital advertising business specialising in property. REA Group operates Australia's leading residential and commercial property websites - realestate.com.au and realcommercial.com.au and owns leading portals in many Asian countries.

It is the only player in India that offers a full range of services in the real estate space, assisting consumers through their entire home seeking journey all the way from initial search and discovery to financing to the final step of transaction closure.

It offers advertising and listings products to real estate developers and agents, exclusive sales and marketing solutions to builders, data and content services, and personalised search, virtual viewing, site visits, negotiations, home loans and post-sales services to consumers for both buying and renting.

Housing.com

Founded in 2012, Housing.com is India's most innovative real estate advertising platform for homeowners, landlords, developers and real estate brokers. The company offers the largest selection of verified listings for new homes, resale homes, rentals and co-living spaces in India through a trained team of data collectors, analysts and auditors. The one-of-a-kind Data Sciences Lab at Housing.com analyses a significant body of data to allow buyers and sellers to make intelligent decisions.

PropTiger.com

PropTiger.com is India's leading digital real estate advisory firm offering a one-stop platform for buying residential real estate. Founded in 2011 with the goal to help people buy their dream homes, PropTiger.com leverages the power of information and the organisation's deep-rooted understanding of the real estate sector to bring simplicity, transparency and trust in the home buying process.

PropTiger.com helps home-buyers through the entire home-buying process through a mix of technology-enabled tools as well as on-ground support. The company offers researched information about various localities and properties and provides guidance on matters pertaining to legal paperwork and loan assistance to successfully fulfil a transaction. Since its inception, the PropTiger.com team has facilitated sales of over 30,000 homes worth nearly Rs. 20,000 crores.

Makaan.com

Makaan.com was acquired by Elara in May 2015, with a vision to establish a true "marketplace" in real estate. With consumer ratings on more than 30,000 sellers, credible listings data and real-time intelligence on property search, Makaan.com has quickly emerged as the preferred partner for consumers looking to rent, buy or sell a home.

Makaan.com offers its online consumers maximum property options and has become one of the largest advertising platforms in online real estate in India with over one million residential properties listed across the country.

