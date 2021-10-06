PropTiger.com to hold mega offline property expo across major realty markets of India

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): PropTiger.com has announced that it would hold its mega offline property event "Right to Home" in top eight real estate markets of the country by partnering with over 100 builders.

The 'Right to Home' event will be held across eight Indian cities namely Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata. While the first six cities will host the event on October 9 and 10, 2021, Kolkata will hold the event on October 23 and 24, 2021 and Chennai on 13th & 14th November, 2021.

The event will offer guaranteed lowest price for consumers and in addition will help buyers grab other attractive offers on purchase of RERA-approved projects, including on-the-spot discount offers, tailor-made payment plans, GST and stamp duty waivers on bookings and home loan assistance etc.

The offline event will be followed by the digital event in November 2021.

This edition of 'Right to Home' will see participation from 100 plus developers and the expected footfall during the event is envisaged to be more than 4000 potential buyers over two days. During the 'Right to Home' property expo, buyers can leverage technology-based solutions for support across all stages - from property selection to booking. Also, homebuyers can take advantage of the many on-the-spot offers and deals that will be provided at the 'Right to Home' property expo," said Rajan Sood, Business Head, PropTiger.com.

The event would see participation of some renowned developers from across the country including Godrej, Shapoorji Pallonji, Kalpataru, Prestige, Brigade, Assetz, Signature and Merlin, the expo will be a 360-degree event with a mix of both on-ground and digital activity.

Why is the 'Right to Home' property expo the right choice?



PropTiger.com is known to provide innovative technology-based solutions for end to end support across all stages of property buying. Taking this expertise forward, 'Right to Home' property expo is the best choice for home buyers as it hosts credible developers known for their projects. The exhibition will enable buyers to hold one-on-one interactive sessions with property advisors from developers and PropTiger.com. In this expo home buyers can also take advantage of the interactive and informative sessions on outlook for real estate and city/locality/projects specific insights.

The REA-India-owned real estate company has also partnered with housing finance major HDFC for the event, to provide financial assistance to prospective homebuyers, who will be taking advantage of a low-interest rate regime to buy their dream homes this festive season.

'Right to Home' is a proven choice when it comes to servicing homebuyers, especially after the grand success of its second edition that was held in February 2021.

"The second edition had seen the participation of 80 developers and was covered across eight Indian cities. While the event saw a total of 16,000 registrations, more than 3,000 visitors and 150+ closures, we expect this edition to be much larger," added Sood.

"To provide an excellent medium for both prospective customers and developers to engage, we have planned a series of digital user engagement ideas that will be rolled out on social media interfaces including Facebook, Instagram and our websites - PropTiger.com, Housing.com and Makaan.com," pointed out Sood.

User engagement exercises will also be carried out through radio advertisements and newspaper inserts. In addition to the digital campaigns, interested people can register themselves for the 'Right to Home' event directly on the PropTiger.com website.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

