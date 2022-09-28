Prosple releases a list of Top 100 fresher employers in India

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): The Top 100 Fresher Employers List by Prosple recognizes the highest quality and most popular fresher employers in India and acknowledges exceptional employers that hire fresher talent.
Prosple is a platform that connects students, freshers, and early career talent with potential job opportunities, employers, internships, and more. It is one of the most sought-after employer awards in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in countries like Australia and New Zealand.
Topping the list of the best fresher employers in the country is Niti Aayog, which offers an exceptional internship program that's highly regarded amongst Indian students looking to work in the government sector.
Among the top 5 are Google, a technology company that came in 2nd overall, third was Amazon, 4th was TCS, and in 5th place was Microsoft, again a technology company.
As the economy bounces back from the repercussions of the pandemic, companies are trying to build their talent pipeline through large internships and fresher hiring programs.
Here's the list (https://in.prosple.com/top-employers ) of Top 100 Fresher Employers 2022:
1. NITI Aayog
2. Google
3. Amazon
4. Tata Consultancy Services
5. Microsoft
6. J.P. Morgan
7. Accenture
8. Ernst & Young
9. Zoho
10. Deloitte
11. Goldman Sachs
12. PayPal
13. KPMG
14. Intel
15. The Reserve Bank of India
16. World Bank
17. Axis Bank
18. Flipkart
19. Capgemini
20. Wipro
21. Cognizant
22. Infosys
23. Gartner
24. IBM
25. PwC
26. Apollo Hospitals
27. Oracle
28. United Nations
29. Bain & Company
30. Tata Group
31. Reliance Industries
32. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
33. D.E.Shaw
34. Pfizer
35. Cisco
36. Salesforce
37. Morgan Stanley
38. Defence Research and Development Organisation
39. Philips
40. McKinsey & Company
41. Barclays
42. Samsung
43. Invest India
44. Adobe
45. Larsen & Toubro Infotech
46. Indian Railways
47. HP
48. ONGC
49. Myntra
50. VMware
51. HCL
52. ITC
53. Apple
54. HDFC Bank
55. Ministry of External Affairs
56. Genpact
57. Razorpay
58. Testbook
59. Cipla
60. Paytm
61. GE
62. Securities and Exchange Board of India
63. ICICI Bank
64. CRISIL
65. Boston Consulting Group
66. SAP
67. Jio Infocomm
68. Volvo
69. Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)
70. PRS Legislative Research
71. Ericsson
72. Maruti Suzuki
73. Teach For India
74. Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)
75. Airbus
76. Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
77. The Sparks Foundation
78. MyGov
79. Freshworks
80. Procter & Gamble
81. Ashok Leyland
82. BYJU'S
83. NTPC
84. Colgate Palmolive
85. Bharat Biotech
86. Synopsys
87. Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
88. Celebal Technologies
89. Indian Oil Corporation
90. Mercedes-Benz
91. CRED
92. HSBC
93. Citi
94. Uber
95. PhonePe
96. Tech Mahindra
97. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
98. Policybazaar
99. Unschool
100. Bharat Petroleum
The ranking was compiled through a comprehensive methodology that awards fresher employers based on their popularity among students and the quality of their programs for fresher's. The complete list can be accessed here:
https://in.prosple.com/top-employers
This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)