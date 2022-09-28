Prosple releases a list of Top 100 fresher employers in India

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): The Top 100 Fresher Employers List by Prosple recognizes the highest quality and most popular fresher employers in India and acknowledges exceptional employers that hire fresher talent.

Prosple is a platform that connects students, freshers, and early career talent with potential job opportunities, employers, internships, and more. It is one of the most sought-after employer awards in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in countries like Australia and New Zealand.

Topping the list of the best fresher employers in the country is Niti Aayog, which offers an exceptional internship program that's highly regarded amongst Indian students looking to work in the government sector.

Among the top 5 are Google, a technology company that came in 2nd overall, third was Amazon, 4th was TCS, and in 5th place was Microsoft, again a technology company.

As the economy bounces back from the repercussions of the pandemic, companies are trying to build their talent pipeline through large internships and fresher hiring programs.

Here's the list (https://in.prosple.com/top-employers ) of Top 100 Fresher Employers 2022:

1. NITI Aayog

2. Google

3. Amazon

4. Tata Consultancy Services

5. Microsoft

6. J.P. Morgan

7. Accenture

8. Ernst & Young

9. Zoho

10. Deloitte

11. Goldman Sachs

12. PayPal

13. KPMG

14. Intel

15. The Reserve Bank of India

16. World Bank

17. Axis Bank

18. Flipkart

19. Capgemini

20. Wipro

21. Cognizant

22. Infosys

23. Gartner

24. IBM

25. PwC

26. Apollo Hospitals

27. Oracle

28. United Nations

29. Bain & Company

30. Tata Group

31. Reliance Industries

32. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

33. D.E.Shaw

34. Pfizer

35. Cisco

36. Salesforce

37. Morgan Stanley

38. Defence Research and Development Organisation

39. Philips

40. McKinsey & Company

41. Barclays

42. Samsung

43. Invest India

44. Adobe

45. Larsen & Toubro Infotech

46. Indian Railways

47. HP

48. ONGC



49. Myntra

50. VMware

51. HCL

52. ITC

53. Apple

54. HDFC Bank

55. Ministry of External Affairs

56. Genpact

57. Razorpay

58. Testbook

59. Cipla

60. Paytm

61. GE

62. Securities and Exchange Board of India

63. ICICI Bank

64. CRISIL

65. Boston Consulting Group

66. SAP

67. Jio Infocomm

68. Volvo

69. Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)

70. PRS Legislative Research

71. Ericsson

72. Maruti Suzuki

73. Teach For India

74. Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

75. Airbus

76. Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

77. The Sparks Foundation

78. MyGov

79. Freshworks

80. Procter & Gamble

81. Ashok Leyland

82. BYJU'S

83. NTPC

84. Colgate Palmolive

85. Bharat Biotech

86. Synopsys

87. Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

88. Celebal Technologies

89. Indian Oil Corporation

90. Mercedes-Benz

91. CRED

92. HSBC

93. Citi

94. Uber

95. PhonePe

96. Tech Mahindra

97. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

98. Policybazaar

99. Unschool

100. Bharat Petroleum

The ranking was compiled through a comprehensive methodology that awards fresher employers based on their popularity among students and the quality of their programs for fresher's. The complete list can be accessed here:

https://in.prosple.com/top-employers

