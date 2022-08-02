Protean forays into cyber security business, launches Protean InfoSec Services Limited

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Protean eGov Technologies Limited (formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited), a market leader in universal, citizen-centric and population-scale e-governance solutions, announced that it has forayed into the cyber security business with the launch of its wholly-owned subsidiary Protean InfoSec Services Limited.

Protean InfoSec Services Limited will offer indigenous cyber security consulting and advisory services to organizations across sectors that need assistance in handling personally identifiable and financially sensitive information of their clients and stakeholders. Protean's new initiative aims to bridge the gap by collaborating with such enterprises and providing them with the latest cyber security and information security services.

Suresh Sethi, Managing Director and CEO, Protean eGov Technologies Limited said, "We believe that Protean has been at the forefront of establishing public digital infrastructure at a population scale and managing large central databases while ensuring complete data privacy and security. We are now extending these core competencies through Protean InfoSec Services Ltd to deliver advanced information security services and reinforce the foundation for a safe and secure digital India."

Milind Mungale, Managing Director and CEO, Protean InfoSec Services Limited said, "We are confident that, in the rapidly evolving digital world, our information and cyber security services will help companies deal with various concerns associated with cyber threats. Protean InfoSec endeavours to provide a unified and modular cyber security framework, which can be adopted by organizations of all size and scale. Our goal is to enhance the cyber security posture of the organisations who choose our services."

Protean InfoSec Services Limited intends to cater to enterprises with services such as detailed gap assessment, development of effective cyber security strategies, designing and strengthening the security architecture, security assessment, audit, and awareness training. The company aims to focus on the three most important aspects of Cyber Security viz. Information & Cyber Security Architecture, Governance Risk Compliance & Data Privacy Practice (GRC & DPP), and Information & Cyber Security Tech Services. The company will also oversee the implementation of new technologies and assist our client organizations with a roadmap for enhanced cyber safety and resilience.

Protean eGov Technologies Limited (formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited) is a key IT-enabled service provider engaged in conceptualizing, developing and executing nationally critical and population-scale greenfield technology solutions. The company has collaborated with the government in creating digital public infrastructure and developing innovative citizen-centric e-governance solutions. The company's core strength lies in not just enabling technology, but also providing the necessary interventions for ecosystem creation and adoption of disruptive technologies.



In these two-and-a-half decades, the company has created strong e-governance interventions impacting multiple sectors of the Indian economy and provided various IT-enabled solutions such as modernizing the direct tax infrastructure, providing a tax identity to citizens and corporates (PAN card issuance), strengthening the old-age social security infrastructure (National Pension System [NPS] & Atal Pension Yojna [APY]), promoting financial inclusion by contributing to the India Stack by enrolling citizens for National Identity and enabling the BFSI sector by providing online PAN verification, Aadhaar-based identity authentication and e-Sign services. Over the years, Protean has implemented and managed 18 projects spread across seven ministries and autonomous bodies, ushering a change in delivery of public services.

Protean has established a large PAN-India network of centres to provide assisted services to the citizens who are digitally excluded. This Phygital model created by Protean keeps up with the huge and diverse demographic needs of our country.

Visit www.proteantech.in for more information.

Disclaimer:

"Protean eGov Technologies Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus ("DRHP") with Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI'). The DRHP is available on the website of the SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in as well as on the websites of the book running lead managers, ICICI Securities Limited, Equirus Capital Private Limited, IIFL Securities Limited and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited, at www.icicisecurities.com, www.equirus.com, www.iiflcap.com and www.nomuraholdings.com/company/group/asia/india/index.html respectively, and the website of BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com. Any potential investor should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, see "Risk Factors" of the RHP, when available. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for any investment decision.

The Equity Shares offered in the Offer have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or any other applicable law of the United States and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the Equity Shares are only being offered and sold (i) within the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act, "Rule 144A") in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration requirements of the Securities Act, and (ii) outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act and pursuant to the applicable laws of the jurisdictions where those offers and sales are made. There will be no public offering of Equity Shares in the United States.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

