Protecting the Complex Revolution with Secured Evolution at Quantic India's Cyber Security Excellence Awards on October 7

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: With the Cyber Security Industry undergoing complicated advancements in current times, Quantic India will highlight several important facets of the industry on October 7th. The Cyber Security Excellence Awards 2022 will also recognize leaders and businesses that have left no stones unturned in the field's overall growth.



With information spreading everywhere, it gets unclear as to who "owns" the key management. As a result, data privacy and security have emerged as critical concerns in the fast-paced age of digital change. With more open-market tools, the danger environment for application and software is expanding. It is critical to have a user-friendly strategy to protecting personal sensitive data while also allowing for innovative and secure transaction procedures. While solutions provide answers, current cloud security solutions are growing increasingly complicated. Increased data center efficiency opens the door to higher hazards, which readily influence the susceptibility of IoT devices. To address such issues, the event will feature the presence of notable leaders who will share their perspectives and guide the future generation of security experts.



Every risk has the potential to increase security. However, it takes a lot of preparation and strategy to understand the effects and suggest the appropriate secure steps. The Cyber Security Excellence Awards 2022 will also honor the outstanding work of organizations and people who have not only meticulously studied the effects of complex threats but also cleverly implemented effective countermeasures. Here is the complete list of all the eminent speakers who will grace the event with their presence and share their insightful thoughts:

Panel 1: Dynamic Digital Age Transformation in Data Security & Privacy

1. Ratan Jyoti - CISO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

2. Vinod Kumar - EVP & CIO, Fino Payments Bank Ltd.

3. Ashton D'Cruz - Director- CAO & CISO, NatWest Markets

4. Dilip Panjwani - Principal Director - CISO & IT Controller, L&T Infotech

5. Fal Ghancha - CISO, DSP Mutual Fund

6. Sunder Krishnan - Chief Risk Officer, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance

7. Sandesh Jadhav - Global Data Privacy Officer, Wipro

8. Niranjan Reddy- Head Infra & CISO, Polycab India Limited

9. Makesh Chandramohan - CISO, Aditya Birla Capital

10. Prosenjit Dutta - Business Development Director - SAARC, Utimaco

Panel 3: Modern Cloud Security Solutions & its Complex Aspects

1. Sanjay Kumar Tiwari - Head of Information & Security (CISO), ICICI Securities

2. Rajesh Dongre - VP & CISO, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Ltd.

3. Vijay Kumar Verma - SVP - Head Cyber Security Engineering, Jio Platforms

4. Praveen Mishra - SVP, Information Security, Yes Bank

5. Vijayakumar Chandrasekaran - Head of Information and Cyber Security, Standard Chartered Bank

6. Sanjay Jain - SVP & CISO, NCDEX

7. Vikram Dhanda - CISO, Virtusa

8. Subhash Singh Punjabi - CISO & Head Ent. Architecture, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd.

9. Bijender Kumar Mishra - GM & CISO, Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

10. Vishal Gautam - Sr. Director Engineering - India Operations, Zscaler

Our partners believe in offering the most secured solutions in the cyber security arena while expanding the scope for dynamic organizational adaption. Have a look below at the renowned firms that have sponsored the Cyber Security Excellence Awards 2022.

Zscaler: Presenting Partner

MANDIANT: Associate Partner

Okta: Exhibit Partner

Utimaco: Corporate Partner

Blackberry & Netpoleon: Networking Partner

QRC: Badge Partner

Quantic India cordially welcomes everyone to attend this exclusive event on the cyber security landscape and master the versatile future of data, application and cloud security with enhanced business networking.

