Proteon Pharmaceuticals appoints Paolo Doncecchi as Global Sales Director

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Proteon Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Proteon Pharmaceuticals SA Poland, today announced that it has appointed Paolo Doncecchi as its Global Sales Director as its expansion plans in India and other South-East Region.

Proteon Pharmaceuticals focuses on precision biology for microbiome protection to improve animal and human health, increasing environmental sustainability and eliminating the unnecessary use of antibiotics.

With over 30 years of experience in marketing and sales, Paolo has led several sales and marketing positions at global biotechnology companies such as Pfizer, Zoetis, Biomin and Adisseo in the field of animal health and nutrition. Paolo, an Italian national, has completed his university degree in Veterinary Medicine. He recently became member of Insight Partners, an American venture capital and private equity firm based in New York City that invests in growth-stage technology, software and Internet businesses.



Elaborating on his new role at Proteon Pharmaceuticals Paolo Doncecchi said, "We will focus on getting results through people empowerment. I believe that Proteon's technology is on the edge of a modern and sustainable fight against AMR (Antimicrobial Resistance). Bacteriophages are effective and do not leave residuals in poultry meat, therefore, eventually, safe for us to consume."

Meanwhile, Proteon Pharmaceuticals is further streamlining its R&D investments, aiming to deliver phages solutions focused on controlling bacterial diseases to let their livestock customers achieve sustainable profit.

Commenting on Paolo's joining, Nipun Gupta COO, Proteon Pharmaceuticals, said, "I am pleased to announce the appointment of Paolo Doncecchi as the Global Head of Sales. Paolo started working as part of Proteon commercial organization from January, 2022. I am excited to welcome him. Paolo brings in wealth of experience from the animal healthcare organisations that will be of benefit for our company's global expansion plans."

Proteon Pharmaceuticals uses precision biology for microbiome protection to improve animal and human health, increasing environmental sustainability and eliminating the unnecessary use of antibiotics. Proteon uses natural, safe and environmentally sustainable solutions developed from patented phage-platform technology. Proteon partners with farmers in the field of animal health, focusing on solutions that improve the economic efficiency of farms, while promoting environmentally sound, natural and sustainable solutions.

