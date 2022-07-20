Proud moment for India, Neelam Nanda wins Mrs Universe Delicate title at Mrs Universe South Korea 2022

Seoul [South Korea], July 20 (ANI/GPRC): Mrs Universe South Korea 2022 gets its winner in Neelam Nanda winning Mrs Universe Delicate Title. She edged out 110 contestants from around the world to bag the title. It is indeed a moment of pride for any Indian to have made such a big impact on an international platform. Mrs Universe South Korea was held on June 26.

Neelam Nanda, an educationalist, has also won Mrs Universe North East Asia title. She has also won the title of Mrs Maharashtra Best smiling Beauty 2022. She was a finalist in Mrs Universe 2021 held in South Korea.



On winning Mrs Universe Delicate title, she quoted, "I have had to learn and unlearn many different aspects of life. In my professional life, some skills just came organically to me. However, some, over time have been cultivated it me through hard work and consistency. I would like to emphasize on the value of hard work. This is for all the young women who have hopes and dreams that might seem unachievable at times. Be persistent, work hard with your goals. I always choose to motivate the women of India and want to bring change by breaking the stereotypes of what Women in India are and what they can achieve"

The journey to success was not easy for Neelam Nanda. It is rare to be a combination of delicate by heart and strong by willpower and courage who can stand still at any storms and come out as a shining star. The journey doesn't end here for Neelam. There is a lot more to come from the strongest but MRS UNIVERSE DELICATE Neelam Nanda.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

