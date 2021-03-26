Prove acquires MEDICI Global

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Prove, the modern platform for phone-centric identity authentication, announced today the acquisition of MEDICI Global, the leading insights and advisory platform for the global fintech industry.

With this transaction, Prove substantially accelerates its global capabilities in high-growth markets. MEDICI has built a global audience for its thought leadership content that will expand Prove's sales and business development activities and bolster its marketing capabilities.

New York Headquartered, Prove is the modern way of proving identity with just a phone number. With 1 billion plus consumer and small business identity tokens under continuous management, Prove's Phone-Centric Identity™ platform helps companies mitigate fraud while accelerating revenue and reducing OPEX across mobile, desktop, tablet, contact center, and in-store channels

Prove customers will enjoy immediate benefits from this acquisition:

* Country-specific KYC and strong authentication regulatory advisory to navigate the complexities of providing seamless digital identity authentication while being compliant and thwarting fraud;

* Access to MEDICI's award-winning Inner Circle for the most relevant analysis of the changing landscape in digital identity, KYC, regtech, and fintech.

MEDICI (a platform tracking payment innovations) has been at the forefront of mapping the impacts of the fast-evolving payments landscape in the EU with the impact of PSD2 and SCA, as well as the explosive growth of fintech in markets such as India and Brazil, the adoption of new enabling technologies such as blockchain, and the emergence of new players in neo banking and platform lending.



The MEDICI research team has continuously catalogued the rapid changes in the growing industry since 2013, especially the evolving regulatory updates, the advent of national identity infrastructures such as India Stack, and the rise of API-driven innovation in financial services.

"MEDICI Global has been a trusted source for actionable research since the early days of fintech," said Geoff Miller, SVP and Global GM of Prove. "This acquisition allows us to offer expert advisory coverage to our largest customers with multi-country digital-native market footprints."

Founder Amit Goel, now VP India and Global Advisory at Prove, said, "I am excited to join a pioneering company that's fundamentally transforming digital experiences with its proprietary Phone-number Identity Network. There's an urgent need for this technology in Asia's high growth markets."

MEDICI Founder and CEO, Aditya Khurjekar will be focused on strategic growth initiatives at Prove. "We built our platform to enable at-scale innovation in fintech with domain depth and ecosystem-wide engagement. The MEDICI team is looking forward to bringing our passion for this space to Prove in the next phase of the company's growth journey."

"I couldn't be more excited about adding MEDICI to the Prove family; our clients will greatly benefit from their global expertise," said Prove CEO Rodger Desai.

Prove is the modern platform for phone-centric identity authentication, powering over 1,000 enterprises including 500 financial institutions, and 9 of the top 10 US banks, across 195 countries. For the latest updates from Prove, follow us on LinkedIn.

MEDICI has built the industry's first insights and advisory platform dedicated to fintech. 250,000 plus professionals, 15,000 plus startups and 1000 plus research clients have trusted MEDICI for curated analysis of fintech trends offered via its Inner Circle membership. Sign up today at go MEDICI.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

