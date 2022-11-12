Provident Bengaluru Home Habba - Biggest home fest is back: Invest in a provident home at Great Prices

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): No space spells comfort more than home! And someone buying his/her own home gives a sense of freedom like no other. It becomes all the more liberating if the buying experience is smooth and transparent. Provident Bengaluru Home Habba gives an opportunity to choose from their ready and under-construction portfolios with great savings and exclusive offers.



The brand strives to bring a holistic living experience in a thriving community for its customers. The homes are thoughtfully conceived with a perfect blend of design, innovation, and technology that enhances lifestyle and experiences.



Bengaluru has been registering strong growth in the real estate market as demand stays bullish. Post-pandemic, there has been a reset in the outlook of homebuyers, where they now wish to have harmonious spaces in the homes they aspire to buy. Provident Housing is committed to provide such exclusive spaces.

Mallanna Sasalu, COO of Provident Housing Limited, says, "Post-pandemic, the requirements of home-buyers have seen a change. People today want to be part of thriving communities that can nurture and support them through tough times. At Provident, we understand these requirements. Our projects, in harmony with our brand commitment of 'More for Sure', offer the greatest value for every rupee invested. The homes on offer at Bengaluru Home Habba are designed to provide a holistic living experience to our customers, with the latest in technology and design innovations. We heartily invite everyone looking to buy a Provident home to come and explore the various projects being showcased at Bengaluru Home Habba."





With 12.8 million Sq. Ft. delivered in a span of 15 years, and a community of more than 50 thousand customers, it isn't surprising that Provident has gained immense trust amongst stakeholders. A few prominent projects by the company are Sunworth City and Park Square in Mysore Road, Winworth in Kochi, Kenworth in Hyderabad, and Adora De Goa in Goa.



This three-day home fest brings together Provident's uniquely designed projects across 9 cities with homes starting from Rs. 33 lakhs*. One can avail significant benefits along with bundled offers and spot surprises for choosing a Provident home at the venue. If one has been eyeing a particular Provident Housing property, this is the chance to get the perfect home, at a great price.

Walk into the city's one-of-its-kind home buying fest -- Bengaluru Home Habba, 11th to 13th November 2022 at MR Convention Hall, Nayandahalli, Mysore Road and find your dream home. For further information please check out the following link: https://www.providenthousing.com/bengaluru-home-habba-2022/.



Disclaimer: *T&C Apply | All projects are RERA registered

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

