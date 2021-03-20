Public Relations Guru Ravinder Bharti aims at providing small businesses with an ideal mix of PR and corporate services

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI/Public Media Solution): Ravinder Bharti, the Public Relations Guru in India, added another feather in his cap by launching seamless corporate services to complement his existing expertise in the realm of PR and digital marketing.

This new wing was added into his company - Public Media Solution - to help small businesses set up and run their companies the right way.

Bharti has earned a name for himself in the PR industry by helping brands and public entities spread their word amongst their target audience in the best way possible.

His expertise in both traditional and digital PR has made his company associate with some of the most notable media houses in the country, including ANI, Yahoo, Times of India, Hindustan Times, and many more.

As an avid admirer of the latest global digital marketing trends and the changing business needs, Bharti's PR services are accompanied by an array of digital marketing services, including PPC advertising, search engine optimization, social media optimization, content marketing, and many more.

His passion for staying updated about everything going on within and outside the country made him start Asian News (https://asiannews.in) - an online news portal.

This initiative is aimed at providing top headlines and news in the realm of business, entertainment, world affairs, technology, and many more domains.

Bharti has always been passionate about the start-up scene in the country and has takes interest in reading about business with high potential getting launched into the market.

Having launched a start-up himself, he understands the struggles an entrepreneur has to go through for laying a strong foundation for their business and working towards developing it into a full-fledged enterprise.

He believes that through corporate services, he would be able to have a more wholesome approach towards serving his clients.

"PR and digital marketing have always been my forte but with corporate services, we are willing to channelize the experience I have gained as an entrepreneur and interacting with some of the notable names in the industry. With the help of corporate services, we aim at helping entrepreneurs establish a business that manifests their vision and ideas," he said.

Ravinder Bharti provides a variety of services under the newly launched suite of corporate services, some of which include:

* ROC Services

* Business Advisory Services



* Capital Structuring and Fund Raising

* Business Formation Services

* Valuation Services

* Mergers and Acquisitions

* Merchant Banking Services

* ISO Certification

* Investment and Stock Exchange Services

* Accounting and Tax Services

Irrespective of the industry a business belongs to, the corporate services cover almost all practices involved in starting a business an enterprise, working out the financials, getting it registered, and managing its operations successfully.

Along with the corporate services, Bharti has launched seed funding services to help visionary entrepreneurs launch their businesses successfully.

Along with providing financial aid to start-ups with potential, the seed funding services involve providing appropriate business guidance to the young entrepreneurs to help them create their own niche in the market.

Bharti intends to add to the emerging business start-up scene in the country.

"This is a great time for young entrepreneurs in the country to provide a platform for their business ideas. India has always been a land of visionary ideas but aspiring entrepreneurs have always been confused and directionless. Our seed funding services will help them with all necessary resources to set up their ventures and make it big in the industry!" he said.

To know more about the Corporate and Seed funding services in India and launched by Bharti, click here: https://publicmediasolution.com/seed-funding-in-india/

