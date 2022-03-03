PulseHRM announces a collaboration with Chartered Accountants in India

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/India PR Distribution): PulseHRM, a secured and cloud based human resource software developed by Evam Tech Labs is suitable for most small and medium size organizations. The software can be customized to suit specific needs of HRM for organizations.

Additionally, PusleHRMtoday announces a partnership with Chartered Accountants in India in bid to diversify its consumers. The primary mission is to improve the HRM experience of the accountants and their customers.

Importantly, the product comes with advanced features that help automate almost every Human Resource functionality. PulseHRM can help variety of businesses in India and beyond borders. The partnership between PulseHRM and chartered accountants allows additional stakes for CAs, hereby providing enhanced user experience.

Besides, PulseHRMhasproven to be effective in helping meet customer needs with robust customer service and unsurpassed customization support to match the personalized need of every customer. PulseHRMis significantly looking to support and reward its partners byoffering unwavered discounts, peerless profits based on how committed they are to helping the company reach its goals.



This partnership serves as an opportunity for all the CA's who would like to collaborate with PulseHRMto earn partial income regularly along with introducing seamless user experience to all their clients.

Are you qualified and interested in joining the program? Please visit the PulseHRM Channel Partner Program Program for more information,

Forward-Looking Statements

The press release contains projections and forward-looking statements. That is a projection of our expectations for the company's future events. The projections and forward-looking statements are subjected but not limited to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. We encourage customers to purchase the PulseHRM software based on the services, features, and functions that are currently available.

