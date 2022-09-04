Punam Gupta-Entrepreneur and social worker honoured with prestigious Indian CSR Award

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI/PNN): Punam Gupta, Founder of Together We Can Foundation, an NGO that works for issues related to Food Safety Awareness, Employment Generation, Body/ Organ Donation, Women and Child Welfare, Environment Safety, etc. has been honoured at the Indian CSR Awards.

Gupta is the recipient of the Best Food Safety Initiative of the Year 2022 (Individual category) at the prestigious awards. She received the award from Rajat Sharma, the Chief Editor of India TV News and one of India's most well-known journalists, at an awards ceremony at Gurgaon.

"I am honoured to be receiving this award, and I consider it as an apt recognition and validation of the work Together We Can Foundation is doing. I would like to thank the organisers for this honour. I would also like to thank our donors and volunteers for supporting our work and making a positive difference in the thousands of beneficiaries," Gupta said.



Some of the upcoming projects that Together We Can Foundation and Gupta will be involved in include Water Conservation, and conducting Food Safety Awareness Training in government schools in different cities.



Gupta has also been named among the Top 50 Inspiring Women 2022 by Fox Story India. She also runs Immuno Life Pvt. Ltd., a startup that deals in Ayurvedic products, Pet Care Products, Veterinary Feed Supplements, Nutraceuticals and Herbal Cosmetics.

Under the leadership of Ms Gupta, Together We Can Foundation, has launched several initiatives in Food Safety Awareness Training, Body/ Organ Donation, Employment Generation, Child and Women Welfare, Environment Safety and others. In just three years, the NGO has reached out to thousands of beneficiaries and made a meaningful difference in their lives.

The organisation also helped out many needy persons during the national lockdown and distributed food, besides masks and sanitizers. Donations made to the NGO are eligible for income tax deductions.

www.twcfngo.org

www.punamgupta.com

