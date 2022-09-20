Punam Metalcrafts, an emerging home decor startup eyes exports to boost scalability

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI/SRV): Punam Metalcrafts, a promising eCommerce start-up founded in 2020, is planning to expand its operations and planning to export the Indian decor items made by their talented local artists to the global market. The home decor firm was founded to create jobs and boost the local economy after COVID-19 by selling authentic home decor and metal art made by local artists and metal artisans across India.

Punam Metalcrafts, since its inception, has been making a name and creating the right kind of waves in India's home decor and metal art industry. The company specialises in metal products and handicrafts and is committed to supporting the local economy by generating jobs for artists in smaller cities. It was founded in 2020 to support the local economy by providing employment for artists and metal artisans in Moradabad, a city known for its brass handicrafts. When COVID-19 was at its peak, and most businesses were closed, the company's founder started a venture to create jobs for local artists and encourage 'vocal for local' by providing authentic home decor and metal crafts to new markets and consumers.



The company has since expanded its operations to include a wide range of home decor and other niche metal products and has become the leading name in the eCommerce sector of home decor. They're one of the leading manufacturers, whole-seller and retailers of a wide range of home decor, metal crafts, wall arts, traditional Indian wall hangings, decorative pieces, sculptures and pooja items. With their best-in-class customer services and on-time delivery assurance, they have revolutionised the whole experience for the better and won the prestigious Indian Achievers Award 2020-21 for the most promising start-up.

They have successfully served over 10 thousand customers in this short time and are working extensively to tap new markets and reach more customers. They're expanding their operations and planning to export the Indian decor items made by their talented local artists globally. Siddharth, the Founder and CEO of Metalkart, has recently announced that the company is ready to scale up its operations and start exporting to several countries. "We are very excited about this expansion". "It will allow us to increase our sales and profits and also support the local economy by generating more jobs for artists in smaller cities. Our main focus is still on supporting the local economy and empowering women, which have been very successful," said Siddharth, Founder and CEO of Metalkart.





Its expansion into exporting traditional Indian home and decor items is part of its larger goal of becoming a go-to destination for authentic home decor items and a leader in the metal products industry. In addition to expanding its operations and product offerings in the coming years, they've also set its eyes on capturing the untapped Indian market for authentic Indian arts and metal decor items using the latest eCommerce and user-friendly web technologies. They've removed the hassle of running from shop to shop to find the right piece, negotiating for the price, and then getting large, heavy, delicate decor items to your home. Now consumers only need a mobile or desktop to select the right product in a few clicks, pay online and get it delivered right to their doorstep.

However, the company is still adamant about its mission to support the local economy by generating jobs for artists in smaller cities. The CEO said the company is committed to developing employment as it did during the tough times of Covid-19. The company's commitment to boosting the local economy is evident in its support for work-from-home and women empowerment programs. He expressed confidence that they'll continue to create new and exciting opportunities for Indian artists and the local economy by providing authentic and beautiful home and decor items to consumers across Indian and the world at unmatched prices.

