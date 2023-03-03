Pune runners aged 6 to 70 participate in Neerathon 2023 to promote water saving and recycling.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI/ATK): Nearly 1,200 people, including students and senior citizens, participated in Kalyani Ferresta Neerathon 2023 at Amanora Park Town, Hadapsar, an annual run for water conservation, on 26th Feb 2023 Sunday. This family-fun run event, hosted by Rotary Club of Pune Amanora saw runners aged between 6 and 70 years participating in a 3 KM, 5 KM and a 10 KM run to raise awareness about water conservation and help inculcate values of saving and recycling, the organisers said.

Neerathon 2023 is part of the club's larger mission to educate citizens about the importance of preserving the environment. "India has 17.65 per cent of the world's population, but only 4 percent of its water resources, making it among the most water-stressed in the world. A large number of Indians face high to extreme water stress, according to a recent report by the government's policy think tank, the NITI Aayog. Neerathon is our signature project because we want to spread awareness of the importance of saving water." said Sujal Shah, Director of NewAge Fire Fighting Co Ltd, who is part of the Neerathon Working Committee.

"Sustainability and Green are not only buzz words but the need of the hour. For anyone to realise this fact has to visit any remote villages of India which are still struggling with the basic necessity of drinking water. A lot of places in and around Pune are facing acute scarcity of water and the funds raised from this fund-raiser shall be used to execute projects related to conservation of water. Last year we installed a Water ATM at Pilosari Village from the fund raised through this event. This year we have chalked out a plan to benefit more villages by bringing water to the needy, thereby changing their lives," said Abhishek Rathi, CEO of Vcreatek and the program manager for Neerathon 2023.





"This is our 5th edition and it was a great achievement to see 1200+ runners participating and joining us in the cause of spreading awareness. On behalf of Rotary Club of Pune Amanora, we thank all runners and all our supporters for making this a huge success." said Mrs Saraswati Venkataraman, President of RCPA.

