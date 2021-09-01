Puneeth Rajkumar breaks out in song and dance in Dunzo's latest TV spot

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's leading quick commerce platform Dunzo, recently launched Dunzo Daily, its latest offering focusing on grocery delivery in 19 minutes for the top selection of products users want on a daily and weekly basis.

The launch is accompanied by a 360-degree marketing campaign centered on the drama of online grocery delivery. Through an iconic revival of Sunny Deol's famous dialogue, Tareekh Pe Tareekh, Dunzo launched an ad campaign garnering millions of views, followed by print and offline campaigns which garnered attention and praise of the intended audience and Dunzo community.

With Dunzo Daily live across Bangalore, the brand has launched the second ad in its series of ad films. Springing into song and dance, one of the most celebrated Kannadiga actors, Puneeth RajKumar sings and dances to the tune of his legendary father and superstar Dr. Rajkumar's song "If you come today" from the 1978 movie "Operation Diamond Racket".



This tune hits home for so many Kannada fans and also delivers on the Dunzo Daily promise while capturing the essence of Dunzo's campaign. This ad will be seen over the next few weeks on all social and online platforms, TV channels, print, and offline campaigns.

"Dunzo is a Bangalore-born and raised company that has grown from its own cult-following to becoming a household name across India. We believe our foundation has come from our early customers who shaped Dunzo into the convenience offering it is today. We wanted to share this launch and milestone with our customers in a way that could really delight and entertain them while delivering our message of instant convenience. Having a superstar like Puneeth Rajkumar be a part of the campaign, was truly an honor and one we hope will capture the attention of audiences nationally," says Sai Ganesh, Lead - Brand Management, Dunzo.

Apart from being an ode to the city of Bangalore and its people, this TV spot is a reflection of months of planning and research in understanding Dunzo's users. While the song has long been a cult favorite, this campaign introduces this song to a new audience who can appreciate the classic for the first time.

Highlighting the use cases and moments wherein Dunzo can be a helping hand, this ad shares the story of a family on a mission to celebrate the birthday of their youngest member. The ad aims to create a moment of relatability for the user and delight them with a solution that will help them get back to the things they love, worry and stress-free.

