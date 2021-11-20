Pune's Goel Ganga Group MD wins prestigious awards

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI/PNN): Pune-based real estate developer Goel Ganga Group and its managing director have been awarded two prestigious awards at the recently held Business Leadership Awards 2021.

Goel Ganga Group was honoured with the "Best Real Estate Company of the Year". At the same time, the Group's Managing Director Atul Goel was conferred the "Best Real Estate Professional of the Year" award. The awards, an initiative of Feather Touch Foundation, are given for excellence and leadership in the real estate sector.

Goel Ganga Group was selected for the award owing to its high-quality work, setting new benchmarks in the real estate sector, and excellent track record of delivering projects on time. Atul Goel was honoured for the prestigious award due to his leadership and managerial abilities, which have catapulted the Goel Ganga Group among the top real estate developers of Pune.



"We are proud and humbled for being selected for the two prestigious awards. The awards belong to all our employees and team members, especially the customers, who have been unwavering in their trust in us. The awards will motivate us to work even harder and to live up to customers' trust and expectations," commented Goel on the twin awards.

Over the past four decades, the Goel Ganga Group has emerged as a respected and dependable real estate developer. The company has completed more than 100 projects in Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Goel, who recently completed his professional doctorate in Construction Management from the European International University, aims to take the Group to greater heights. The company is developing dozens of residential, retail, and office space projects in and around Pune.

