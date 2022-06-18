Pune's leading real estate company, Goel Ganga Group, pledges support to Sadhguru's Save Soil Movement

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI/PNN): Goel Ganga Group, a renowned real estate developer in Pune, has extended their support to the 'Save Soil Movement' launched by Sadhguru, the 65-year-old spiritual leader who has embarked on a 100-day, 30,000-kilometer journey to raise awareness about the constantly deteriorating soil quality across the globe.

During the recent visit of Sadhguru in Pune as part of his Save Soil Movement, Atul Goel, managing director of Goel Ganga Group, pledged his support to the Save Soil global movement started by Sadhguru.

"The Goel Ganga Group has committed its full support to Sadhguru's Save Soil Movement. We consider it a joy to collaborate with the Isha Foundation on this worthwhile endeavour. We will always share the word about soil safety and continue to use environmentally friendly procedures so that our projects contribute to a greener world for everyone!" said Atul Goel, MD, Goel Ganga Group.

"As we devote ourselves to constructing India every day, we must also devote ourselves to the cause of the soil." Because only strong and healthy foundations (soil) allow us to construct big and high-rise buildings." Added Goel.



According to Goel, an event was held in Pune in the presence of Sadhguru to promote awareness about the importance of soil in ensuring the planet's long-term viability, happiness, and health. Sadhguru spoke emphatically on the numerous dangers that our soil and society face as a result of our deeds, and even more so as a result of our indifference and passivity today.

Atul Goel presented Sadhguru with his latest book, "Real Rich," as part of his engagement with the Save Soil Movement. It is the first book on the real estate industry to equip readers with the knowledge they need to make informed real estate decisions. The book is in line with the Save Soil movement in that it teaches people how to cultivate nutrient-rich soil in which they can plant the seeds of their own and society's prosperity.

"Soil is an excellent metaphor for the real estate judgments we must learn to make. Because, just as the future of the earth is rooted in the soil, that of society is rooted in the foundations of real estate. And maintaining the health of that bedrock must be our priority. Goel exclaimed, "That's the way to live, Real Rich!"

He went on to add' "Seeing my book in the hands of Sadhguru was a surreal feeling. With his blessings, I'm sure that we will also progress in our mission - that of creating a society that makes powerful real estate decisions so that everyone may live Real Rich!"

