Punjab Grill enters Advant and Gaur City in Noida and Worldmark 65 in Gurgaon

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): After mesmerising the people of cities of India like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, and also making its mark abroad (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok & Washington DC), Punjab Grill, has now opened three more outlets at Worldmark 65 in Gurgaon & at Advant & Gaur City in Noida. Located in the Advant Business Park, Gaur City Mall & Worldmark 65 - the new hub for residentials - Punjab Grill opening at all three places will make sure to pamper the taste buds of city shoppers, corporates, residentials and many more.

Punjab Grill offers a magnificent diversity of North Indian Cuisine on your plate. In Ancient India, Maharaja Ranjit Singh was bestowed with the title of Sher-e-Punjab which meant - The Lion of Punjab for his bravery and courage. It was during his era that the State and its people gained great prominence and became known for their bravery at the battlefield. Diners experience an exploration of the wonderful diversity of Frontier Food and the rich streams of Hindu, Sikh, Pathan and Punjabi cuisine.

The look and feel of Punjab Grill is a mix of contemporary looks for a premium dining avatar. And now Punjab Grill has taken a different & fresher approach to the interiors of new Punjab Grill outlets. On one hand, they have their Advant & Gaur City Noida outlets, which have a very minimal, clean & contemporary look, with each element paying homage to Punjab's rich history & culinary culture. On the other, They have Worldmark Gurugram which is filled with colour, vibrancy & opulence done in a modern style.

With the menu curated by Executive Chef Sareen Madhiyan, one can expect nothing less than a fulfilling multi-course meal. With a wide range of kulchas, mouthwatering kebabs, and a plethora of non-vegetarian and vegetarian dishes, this place serves it all. Its Murgh Makhani, Tandoori Chicken, Dal Punjab Grill, and Salmon Tikka are some of the most relished delights. From starters to the main course, side dishes and even desserts, such as Kesariya Phirni and Gulab Jamun, the place will leave you spoilt for choice.

Armaan Aggarwal, The Brand Manager Punjab Grill conveys his assurance that Punjab Grill promises an exquisite dining experience to all its patrons with an array of culinary delights that is aromatic and flavourful. Authentic preparations and a sumptuous spread of succulent fare from barbecue and curries to a selection of desserts are evocative representations of rich culinary tradition. The style of cooking requires incredible aptitude with respect to the gourmet specialists, since the meat is not accompanied by any sauce, but rather is just pre-marinated and cooked before serving.

Beaming with happiness of 5 openings lined up in the next 6 months, Armaan Aggarwal further added that We are planning to open 100+ outlets by the end of FY '27-28. We want to be the leading North Indian F&B brand with the largest footprint.

It is always the complete dining experience, which matters to customers. Premium interiors, exceptional service and hospitality along with the right product at the right price are just a few of the great things we offer to our customers. The specialities of Punjab Grill lie in the quality of our product offering, our generosity, our plush interiors & our exceptional service. Diners get to explore the diversity of authentic frontier food from the streams of Hindu, Sikh, and Pathan & Punjab, presented for the modern palate.



Elaborating on the brand further, Rohit Aggarwal, Director of Lite Bite Foods, said, "Punjab Grill promises an exquisite dining experience to all its patrons with a plethora of aromatic and flavourful delicacies prepared using the finest ingredients. Our aim is not only to serve authentic North Indian dishes but also to introduce food lovers to some of the undiscovered gems of the cuisine. A lot of focus is given to the minute details when it comes to preparing the dishes till it reaches our guests' table, thereby providing them with an extraordinary dining experience."

So, it's time to indulge in authentic North Indian delights and experience these age-old beloved flavours at the highest standard!

Meal for two - Rs 2000

1. Punjab Grill, Unit No 3, Ground Floor, Worldmark 2, Gurgaon, Sector 65, 122001, 8130605399

2. Punjab Grill Advant - E-105, 1st floor, Advant Navis Business Park, Noida 201305, 9311523988

3. Punjab Grill Unit No 2 & 2A, Third Floor, Sector 4, Gaur City, Noida UP, 8130604789.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

