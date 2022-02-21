Purchase Livpure Electric water purifiers Online at the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and avail of a flat cashback of Rs. 3,000

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bring home a Livpure water purifier after comparing different models available on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and avail of a flat Rs. 3,000 cashback.

Additionally, customers can buy their preferred model on EMIs as low as Rs. 1,146. They can choose the best purifier from different models with varying designs and capacities.

It is now easy to shop for Livpure electric water purifiers with No Cost EMI plans and other deals using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. It allows shoppers to choose EMIs over a flexible repayment schedule without any extra charges. The products under the EMI Store's zero down payment policy do not require a lump-sum deposit during the time of purchase.

Advanced technology, unique design, top-notch quality, and exceptional service are just some of the features of Livpure electric water purifiers. Some of the best-selling water purifiers available at the EMI Store include:

Livpure Envy Neo 8 Liters Storage RO + UV Water Purifier (Turquoise Blue) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,725 with zero down payment

Livpure 8.5 L Water Purifier Blue (Platino Copper PZP) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,084 with zero down payment

Livpure 15 L Water Purifier Red (ENVY+(RED)) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,959 with zero down payment

Livpure 6.8 Liters Storage Water Purifier Blue and White (I Taste) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,112 with zero down payment

Livpure 8 L Water Purifier Blue (Envy Shield) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,084 with zero down payment



Shop for Livpure Electric Water Purifier on EMI from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps:

Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number.

Choose the preferred Livpure electric water purifier and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor.

On the payment page, enter the delivery address and click on the 'Generate OTP' option.

To complete the purchase, enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number.

A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number, along with the date and time of delivery.

*Terms and Conditions apply.

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to consumers. It offers customers abundant choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

