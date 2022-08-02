Pure Nutrition bags "The Economic Times Best Healthcare Brand Award 2022"

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI/PNN): Healthcare has become one of India's largest sectors, the pandemic coupled with the rising burden of unprecedented health issues, is boosting the demand for reliant healthcare solutions. In the world of self-care and health first, Pure Nutrition, extracted from nature, founded by visionaries Sushil Khaitan and Asha Khaitan (Jindal Naturecure Bengaluru) is born out of the belief that "Nature is the best healer and has the solutions to most health problems''.



Pure Nutrition, a 100 per cent vegetarian, household nutraceutical brand with a product portfolio of a wide array of nutritional supplements across the wellness, personal care, and beauty space was recently nominated at The Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence. The awards conferred by The Economic Times in the field of business, corporate and government policies, economies in India. Owing to the incredible work done by Pure Nutrition in the nutraceuticals and healthcare sector, Pure Nutrition was conferred "The Economic Times Best Healthcare Brands 2022". The award symbolizes quality, status and trust and is recognized as a prestige award in the direct-to-consumer business ecosystem. Pure Nutrition won the award at the 5th edition of this prestigious initiative in the Healthcare category.

