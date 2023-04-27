Puri Creators launches its first landmark luxury project 'Puri SeleQt' at Andheri East and receives an overwhelming customer response

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): One of the emerging real estate developers, Puri Creators, inaugurated the sales lounge and show flat of its much-awaited premium residential project, 'Puri SeleQt', as a part of the #velvetlife concept.

Sited in Old Nagardas Road, Andheri East, the religious rituals of the inauguration were jointly performed by Sunil Puri - Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Meet Puri - Operations Director, at Puri Creators. Though a brief event, it was specially held on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. All the staff members and dignitaries associated with the realtor were present for the launch. Along with that, Puri Creators have also joined hands with sales accelerators ASAP realtech.

In his inaugural address, Sunil Puri congratulated the whole team for this upcoming project and welcomed the guests to the gathering. Speaking on the launch of the show flat and sales lounge, he said, "The opening of our sales office and show flat of Puri SeleQt confirms our commitment to developing and delivering a world-class project to homebuyers. We are optimistic that Puri SeleQt will carve new standards for quality, facilities, and value in the residential real estate market of Mumbai."

According to the press release, the construction of Puri SeleQt is slated to commence in May and it will consist of premium 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with sundecks across 11 levels. The project is estimated to be spread across 0.79 acres of land, with G+ storeys in total. The architectural marvel will also have a dedicated 2-level podium car parking with a ramp and retail boulevard on G+2 levels.

As one of Puri Creators' highly-ambitious projects, Puri SeleQt will be equipped with 45+ ultra-luxe amenities, such as a mini theatre, steam room, massage room, cafe and juice bar, podium garden, gymnasium, celebration hall, kid's creche, lap pool, jacuzzi seating, and an infinity pool with a deck bar, among others.

Puri SeleQt is located strategically at a 5 minute-proximity to the Andheri metro and railway station and 7 minutes away from the western express highway. The domestic and international airports are at a distance of merely 14 and 17 minutes, respectively. The Andheri West-East Subway is located closest to the project, at a minute's worth of distance.

Addressing the inauguration, Meet Puri, commented, "We are immensely satisfied with the commencement of Puri SeleQt's sales lounge and show flat and keenly looking forward to the completion of this project.



Our aim is to provide an all-inclusive luxurious residential hub equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and uncompromised convenience. Puri SeleQt is a translation of this vision that will come into being very soon. We cannot wait to present the final product to Mumbai's ambitious and enthusiastic homebuyers and investors. I congratulate team Puri Creators on the occasion of the inauguration and wish them luck for further development."

Puri Creators is a traditionally rooted organization with contemporary ideas. Puri Creators have offered a seat at the table to industry stalwarts to consciously change the cityscape for the future. A strong vision needs to be backed by organized action based on a well-designed blueprint. Puri Creators understand that it is equally an emotional decision as it is a financial one to buy a home.

Thus Puri Creators bridge that gap by providing homes that worked with the growing needs without any compromise. That is the thought seed of Puri Creators; to establish them as the first choice of the next generation of premium home buyers.

Media Contact:

Hunk Golden & Media

Sonia Kulkarni |Managing Partner |98201 84099| Sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

This story is provided by Hunk Golden and Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media)

