Purple Goat Sportstainment LLP is instrumental in making Chhattisgarh a top sports tourism destination

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over the past few years, Chhattisgarh has witnessed many sporting firsts as the state continues to grow as a sporting force to be reckoned with.

The revolution started in 2013 when the IPL was played in Raipur for the first time ever with the help of the state government. Cricket had never been played at such a scale in the city ever before. 8 years later, the legends played the Legends League in 2021 with cricketing stalwarts such as Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, and Jayasurya and many others coming together to give the locals an experience of a lifetime.

This growth of a nascent sporting state began with a vision held by a software engineer turned sports Management Professional, Chinmay Tiwari who started Purple Goat Sportstainment LLP with a single aim. His journey catapulted quickly as he got an opportunity to work with some of the biggest names in cricket working with a Chennai-based company that was supported by Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag as a sports analyst.



He has worked extremely closely with Sachin Tendulkar since 2009 in the grassroots development of sports at the School level and managed icons such as Anil Kumble, Cheteshwar Pujara, Dinesh Karthik Wasim Jaffar and Rashid Khan Etc. Chinmay's grassroots work doesn't limit itself there and he built a campaign along with Anil Kumble to further develop the sport in Chhattisgarh in Rural areas.

"I'm extremely proud of the growth we have achieved in the sporting milestones of Chattisgarh over the last few years. But with the support of the government of Chattisgarh and the athletes that have been extremely positive including the legend, Sachin Tendulkar, I believe that we can get to becoming a sport tourism destination in the next 3-5 years," said Chinmay Tiwari, Founder, Purple Goat Sportstainment.

Purple Goat Sportstainment LLP has its expertise in generating revenue for teams and leagues in the Indian sporting sphere with a keen eye on redirecting major sporting interests to the state of Chhattisgarh.

This expertise also extends itself to other sports with Chinmay having closely worked with Vijay Amritraj for the flagship tennis league in India and a soon-to-be-announced international boxing event that sees Vijender Singh making a comeback after a hiatus.

