PwC commits to net zero emissions by 2030 globally

London [UK], Sep 16 (ANI): Global consulting major PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has made a worldwide science-based commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030, including supporting its clients to reduce their emissions.

PwC firms provide services to 85 per cent of the Global Fortune 500 companies and more than 100,000 entrepreneurial and private businesses.

PwC has committed to decarbonise its operations, including its travel footprint and neutralise its remaining climate impact by investing in carbon removal projects. It will also engage its suppliers to tackle their climate impact.

"Businesses and economies must evolve quickly to address the significant challenges facing our societies and our planet," said Bob Moritz, Global Chairman of the PwC network.

"Whether you look at this through the lens of human need or from a capital allocation perspective, it is in the interests of everyone that we see systemic change that averts climate catastrophe and unlocks the potential of green growth," he said in a statement.



The network's net zero goal includes a science-based target aligned with a 1.5 degrees celsius trajectory. PwC has committed to reducing its total greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent in absolute terms by 2030.

This includes a switch to 100 per cent renewable electricity in all territories as well as energy efficiency improvements in our offices and halving the emissions associated with business travel and accommodation within a decade.

Emissions associated with flights alone currently represent around 85 per cent of the network's total carbon footprint. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to remote working and demonstrated the feasibility of new client service models as part of a longer-term transformation of PwC's services.

"An important lesson of COVID-19 is that people can find ways to do the impossible when they have to and we are taking some of that spirit into our efforts to tackle the global climate crisis," said Moritz.

"The changes we need to make will not be easy but are nothing compared to the harm that runaway climate change would inflict on society," he added. (ANI)

