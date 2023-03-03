Qatar Development Bank to lead Qatar-India Trade Mission 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): In order to further strengthen the commerce, trade and business relationship between Qatar and India, Qatar Development Bank (QDB) will be organising the "Qatar-India Trade Mission 2023", from 15-16 March at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, with support from both countries' governments.

The two-day event aims to create new, solid, and effective business relationships between Qatari and Indian companies.

Qatar and India enjoy long-standing, cultural, business and trade relations. In recent years trade between the two nations has soared to cross USD 15 Billion. The Qatar-India Trade Mission 2023 will serve importers, wholesalers, distributors, and enterprises operating in various products and services sectors. The event will focus on raising awareness of the manufacturing and service capabilities in Qatar, in addition to opening new horizons for Indian companies to partner with leading manufacturers and service providers in Qatar.

Leading exporters from Qatar, representing the manufacturing and services sectors, will be present at the event. The key manufacturing sectors include aluminium alloys, aluminium profiles and structures, base oils, copper wires, semi-treated wax, medical devices, syringes, valves and wellheads. Key service sectors include waste management, healthcare, event solutions, educational technology, fintech solutions, F&B services, health tech solutions and ride hailing applications.

The event will commence with addresses delivered by major stakeholders from the Qatar government as well as Indian government representatives. The addresses will cover the opportunities that can be leveraged by Indian enterprises wishing to partner with companies from Qatar.

Highlights of the Qatar-India Trade Mission 2023 include pre-arranged meetings, site visits and networking opportunities for Indian enterprises with Qatar-based companies. This will open new avenues for Indian companies to evaluate imports of products and services from Qatar to achieve business growth.

The event is expected to boost business relations between Qatar and India, thereby contributing to their economic cooperation goals.

QDB has successfully conducted multiple trade missions across the globe through (Tasdeer) which is Qatar' Export Development and Promotion Agency. During 2022, the Bank organised almost 20 international exhibitions and matchmaking events, with over 160 Qatar-based participating SMEs in international exhibitions, with the volume of matchmaking contracts increasing to over USD 234 Million with 187 per cent growth over 2021.



Indian companies and businessmen interested in participating in the Qatar-India Trade Mission 2023 can find more information and register for their attendance on qatarindiatrademission.com.

Qatar Development Bank (QDB), previously known as Qatar Industrial Development Bank, was established in Qatar in 1997 by Emiri Decree No. 14 as a developmental organization with the primary objective of fuelling industrial growth and driving the private sector's economic diversification. Over two decades of transformation, QDB has reinvented itself to become the main supporting arm for Qatar's private sector and a powerful catalyst for socio-economic development through three access-based pillars to SME and private-enterprise support: Access to Finance, Access to Markets, and Access to Capability.

The Bank's whole-journey support system covers various financing schemes and consultation services that include marketing, legal advice, booking, mentoring and development, grants and accreditation, and capacity-building platforms. This has allowed QDB to become the SME's growth partner from ideation to fruition, meeting their aspirations at every stage in order to compete at the national and global levels, while improving the economic development cycle and bringing the country closer to realizing its national vision for 2030.

Today, the Bank and its subsidiaries are building on Qatar's rich legacy of socio-economic achievements by taking a brave leap into the future and focusing on the digital transformation of the country's SME and business ecosystems to usher entrepreneurs and SMEs into the new economy, embrace emerging opportunities, and steadily transform QDB into a digital bank of the future and a lighthouse that leads the way for financial and developmental institutions across the region and beyond.

For more information, please visit QDB.qa.

LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/company/qatar-development-bank

Twitter - twitter.com/QDBQA

Facebook - facebook.com/QatarDevelopmentBank

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

