Qi Ventures appoints Vinod Keni as MD of Institutional Business

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24 (ANI/GPRC): Qi Ventures, a leading Venture Capital firm based in Bengaluru, today announced the appointment of Vinod Keni as the Managing Director of Institutional Business. In his new role, Vinod Keni will lead the company's institutional business division, oversee fundraising, deployment, and portfolio management, and work with institutional investors to create private equity portfolios that generate high returns.

Vinod is a seasoned venture capital professional, serial entrepreneur, and company builder with a firm hold on corporate finance, strategy, and financial management. He specializes in managing the entire lifecycle of Venture Capital (VC) funds, from launch to fundraising, deployment, portfolio management, and exits. He has also launched and raised Limited Partner commitments for multiple VC funds.

In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Vinod Keni has worked with leading companies and invested in Venture Capital and Private Equity funds, startups, and growth-stage businesses across a range of sectors, including social impact, deep tech, alternate protein, B2B, SaaS, cleantech, tech, services, and fintech. He has also served as the CFO, CEO, Co-Founder & Partner to various Venture and Private Equity-backed businesses in India and the US, where he led NASDAQ-listed IPOs for tech startups. Vinod Keni is also on the Board of Trustees at TiE Mumbai and has been a Board Member at SureWaves MediaTech, LenDenClub, and Kabaddi Adda. In addition, he is an investor in ActivityHero, AgniKul Cosmos, and a Visiting Faculty at the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode.



Expressing his pleasure on Vinod Keni's appointment, Ayan Chatterjee, Co-Founder and CEO of Qi Ventures said, "We are delighted to have Vinod join our team as the MD of Institutional Business. His extensive experience in venture capital and private equity, coupled with his financial acumen and leadership skills, make him an ideal candidate for this role. We are confident that under his leadership, we will be able to create more value for our investors and partners."

Qi Ventures currently has a network of 1000+ HNI and NRI investors and has funded more than 55 companies to the tune of over INR 300 crores. Its portfolio comprises many leading brands, including Streak, Fello, Siply, Zypp, Aquatein, Hesa, Healofy, and more.

On being appointed as the MD of Institutional Business of Qi Ventures, Vinod Keni said, "I am excited to join Qi Ventures and look forward to working with Ayan and the team to create value for our investors and partners. Qi Ventures is a rapidly growing company with a strong track record, and I am eager to contribute to its continued growth and success."

Qi Ventures was awarded as the 'Emerging VC of the year 2021-22' by ET Business Excellence, The Times Group. The company aims to create a billion-dollar portfolio by 2025 and has recently established its first international office in Dubai. Qi Ventures plans to expand its presence globally in the near future.

