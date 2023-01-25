QNT Sport Powers Yasmin Karachiwala's Wellness Retreat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yasmin Karachiwala, India's leading celebrity Pilates instructor, recently announced her 4th Pilates festival at The Westin in Goa, from the 2nd to the 5th of February 2023 powered by QNT Sport. The pioneer of Pilates in India is well known for her star-studded clientele which includes Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and more. In a recent Instagram shout-out for her "dearest friend and Pilates maestro", new mom and Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt told everyone who wants to bring Pilates into their life that they "must, must, must attend this festival!" This health and wellness retreat is open to everyone; both novice and experts alike can broaden their knowledge of Pilates by attending. International Pilates master instructors join Yasmin, especially for this event and the schedule is designed to include several sessions of Pilates, a specially curated menu, guidance from master nutritionists and evening entertainment to make it an unforgettable trip for wellness and fun.

"The Pilates Festival India has been my dream for many years, and it finally became a reality 5 years ago. Each year, we try to get better and add more value, outdoing ourselves from the previous year," says Yasmin Karachiwala.

"We have received support from such established companies from all over the world that have made this festival even more wonderful and exciting for guests. We are committed to making this the best fitness retreat you have ever attended."



Founded close to three decades ago, QNT Sport is one of the leaders in its field in Europe, with a state-of-the-art plant that distributes products in more than 60 countries. The company was founded based on a passion to develop nutritional supplements based on science and deliver them directly to customers at the best price. Today, QNT Sport stocks more than 300 products and offers a wide range of bars, drinks, powders and capsules that aim to integrate the latest scientific research into their formulas by delivering products quickly with special attention to after-sales service.

"I am delighted to partner with QNT Sport for my wellness retreat - the Pilates Festival 4.0 in Goa. They have a great range of products to support anyone wishing to make a change in their life and integrate sports nutrition into their day. The company offers excellent value for money and high-quality ingredients. This approach is in line with my philosophy for fitness," says Yasmin.

Previous years have seen the coming together of 250+ participants, 14+ celebrity promoters, 6+ wellness and nutrition experts, with 1.6 million people reached digitally. To register for the festival please visit www.bodyimage.in or contact +91 9769030371, and to learn more about it follow pilatesfestivalindia on Instagram.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

