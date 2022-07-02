QPe - Planning to onboard 1 Mn merchants in next one year and in talks to raise fresh funds

Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/PNN): QPe, a SaaS-based platform that helps small and medium businesses (SMBs) to create their online presence have stated that they are planning to onboard 1 million businesses in the next one year and in talks with investors for the next round of fund-raise. Founded in 2021, the Delhi-based startup helps businesses of every size to launch their e-commerce store and grow business exponentially.

With a vision of democratizing e-commerce in India, QPe has already raised a pre-seed round led by a US-based angel investor Daniel Keloha and is already empowering thousands of businesses across the country and in talks to raise fresh funding with multiple investors to ramp up the merchant acquisition. The startup which was launched by Manish Kaushik and Mohit Choudhary believes in simplifying e-commerce for everyone. It will also encourage people to start selling online and expand their business without worrying about "how to use technology" as QPe is a no-code platform where the business owner doesn't need to be technically sound and can easily operate their business.

"Bharat is just not about the businesses in tier 3, 4 cities, small towns and rural areas, but Bharat is about the mindset/thinking of small business owners where they think that they can't use tech & may lose money if they digitize their business and It exists in main metro cities too", said Manish Kaushik, Founder, and CEO of QPe.

India has more than 800 million internet users today and this number keeps on rising after the Jio revolution. 80 per cent of the consumers research about the product online before buying anything at a physical store or even at an online platform. India has a very unorganized retail sector, and it is believed to reach USD 188 billion by 2025. With all these stats in mind and especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, it's the need of the hour for businesses to go online. Startups like QPe not only help these businesses survive in such conditions but thrive so that they could sell their products online not only in India but in any part of the world.



QPe is on-boarding businesses of all sizes who have a product or service-based business, D2C brands and helping them to make their business easy across all tangents. Whether it is creating an online store, managing orders, stock, and catalog providing multiple payment gateways for a smooth checkout, chatbot integration, or providing a dedicated business manager. The artificial intelligence and machine learning features boost the sales and revenue for these businesses.



The platform is based on a subscription-based model where store creation is free, but other services are provided based on the features the merchant opts for. The platform is available for android users and desktop users. QPe helps merchants setup online stores in 20 seconds.

QPe also helps resellers, mompreneurs, and women entrepreneurs who are selling products through social media i.e Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram as it's difficult to manage orders, customers, communication, payment and deliveries at these social networking sites. At QPe, these entrepreneurs can not only set up a dedicated e-commerce store but also sell products through social media and get features like social media automation, lead capturing and messenger integrated store that simply automate your entire store.

QPe enables brick-and-mortar business owners to start, run and grow their business. There has been 45 per cent growth in active internet users in rural India according to a study by Nielsen. The Bharat 2.0 internet report said that female active internet users grew by 61 per cent since 2019. This shows the internet penetration in Bharat and will help aspiring merchants in tier 3,4 cities, small towns, rural areas to go online. QPe is aimed at bringing Bharat online.

In the long run, QPe has plans to launch internationally as well because of the product's scalability and bandwidth.

More details can be found here - https://qpe.co.in/

Queries can also be dropped at support@qpe.co.in

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

