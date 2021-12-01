QSR Chain Ajay's opens 95th outlet

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 1 (ANI/PNN): Ajay's Takeaway Food, a fast-growing chain of trusted Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) committed to serving affordable but high-quality food, has reached a major milestone in its unbelievable growth journey.

From its first outlet in August 2014, Ajay's has opened its 95th outlet at Piplod, Surat this month. What makes the journey all the more incredible is that Ajay's has its roots in Navsari, a small city in South Gujarat.

The journey of Ajay's, however, began in 1991 at Pune, when Manjulaben decided to help her husband Vasantbhai to make ends meet for the family. The couple started a household mess with just 2 bachelors having evening meals. In no time, they were swarmed with requests from students, bachelors, techies, and other clients to have their meals. Their sons Jay and Ajay started to help in the home operated venture.

From a mess operated in a 1 BHK flat, the young sibling Ajay's took the eatery to a rented place with over 100 meals served daily. Ajay took pride in his work, and his inclination to serve good food to many took him to start various food ventures. In 2013, the elder sibling, Jay, who had spent over 12 years in the corporate world, joined Ajay to take it to new heights.

Even though the food business in Pune was doing well, the family decided to shift to Navsari, their native place, in 2012. The first restaurant in Navsari that started in December 2012 was Chowpati Fast Food, and not Ajay's Takeaway Food. Within 6 months, they started another outlet of Chowpati Fast Food, and in next 6 months, it was a super failure. It was the time to introspect and it was the time when Ajay's Takeaway Food, as we know it today, was born in August 2014 with the first outlet in Navsari. The range of burgers, pizzas, and coffees the outlet sold became hugely popular among customers. The number of Ajay's Takeaway Food outlets soon grew to three, and the first franchisee outlet of Ajay's was opened in Surat in 2016.





By March 2020, the number of Ajay's outlets crossed 21, but the Covid-19 pandemic did him them severely. From 21 outlets in March 20, the pandemic took away 8 outlets. With 13 outlets in June 20, they decided to make a drastic change in the way they operated and appointed franchise. The franchise model was revised, franchise fees were abolished, even royalty was now not charged. Operations at outlets were more standardised, and technology was now included to have smooth operations. They completely focused on how to make the franchise more profitable.

The number of outlets is now about to cross the century mark. Today, Ajay's outlets are present in nearly all places in Navsari, Surat, Valsad, Bharuch, and other places in the south Gujarat region. With the trusted franchise model, they also entered the Central Gujarat territory in August 2021. As on October 31, 2021, the Vadodara Territory has 14 operational outlets in just 3 months.

"When we started the first outlet in Navsari in 2014, we had not imagined we would have anywhere around 100 outlets in a few years. Our focus on taste, quality, affordability, accessibility and our commitment to serving food that is good has helped us reach this milestone. We are thankful to our customers for their love and unwavering support over the years," said Jai Solanki, Co-founder, Ajay's Takeaway Food.

Ajay's has so far concentrated on expanding in South Gujarat and Central Gujarat areas, but the firm has set its sights on expanding to more cities going ahead. They prime focus is on Tier 2, Tier 3 and below towns.

"We have a strong presence in south Gujarat now, and our focus continues on ensuring the highest quality food products are served to customers. But we want to reach to masses in every corner of the country, and hence we want to be present at more cities within and outside Gujarat in the future. Looking back at the journey, we firmly believe this is just the beginning for Ajay's," said Ajay Solanki, Co-founder, Ajay's Takeaway Food.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

