QualityKiosk announces a strategic partnership with Microsoft Power Platform to empower customers to create efficient and flexible solutions

QualityKiosk Technologies, one of the largest independent digital quality assurance specialists and a pioneer in providing intelligent automation solutions, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with the Microsoft Power Platform line of business.

Microsoft Power Platform is a composition of powerful applications that enable enterprises to automate business processes, analyze business data, create conversational virtual agents, automate workflows, and build low-code applications and websites. These applications can be easily integrated with Microsoft 365 Suite and other industry-leading enterprise apps.

Speaking on the partnership, Hemant Kalra, Vice President, and Head of RPA practice, QualityKiosk Technologies, said, "This partnership would enable us to propel our expertise and scale our low-code, no-code cognitive and intelligent automated solutions for clients through efficient implementation of Microsoft Power Platform products. The partnership has also enabled us to nurture our 'Citizen Developer' culture for increased business performance efficiency and better employee experience."

QualityKiosk Technologies provides Power Platform-based solutions to its clients in India and APAC regions with support from the Microsoft India team. The organization's Center of Excellence (CoE) is equipped with a team of trained and certified Power Platform developers and architects. It also runs an internal 'Automation First' program to automate internal business processes and train its associates to become 'Citizen Developers' by using Microsoft Power Platform and Azure environments.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Founded in 1975, Microsoft Corporation is one of the largest American multinational technology corporations producing computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. With their Power Platform, Microsoft is encouraging businesses to update their outdated business processes using robotic process automation (RPA) and digital process automation (DPA) across all Power Platform projects and empower them with an intuitive, collaborative, and extensible platform of low-code tools that makes it easy to create efficient and flexible solutions.



QualityKiosk Technologies is a digital transformation enabler and one of the world's largest independent Quality Assurance (QA) providers, helping companies build and manage digital applications for optimal performance and user experience. Founded in 2000, the company specializes in providing QA automation, performance assurance, robotic process automation (RPA), customer experience management, site reliability engineering (SRE), digital testing as a service (DTaaS), cloud governance & management, and data analytics solutions and services.

With operations spread across 25+ countries and a workforce of more than 4000 employees, the organization is enabling some of the leading BFSI, e-commerce, automotive, telecom, insurance, OTT, entertainment, and pharmaceutical brands to achieve their business transformation goals. QualityKiosk Technologies has been featured in renowned global advisory firms' reports, including Forrester, Gartner, and The Everest Group, for its innovative, IP-led quality assurance solutions and the positive impact it has created for its clients in the fast-changing digital landscape.

