QualityKiosk Technologies emerges as a Major Contender in the Everest Group Enterprise Quality Assurance (QA) Services Peak Matrix Assessment 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI/Heylin Spark): QualityKiosk Technologies was recognized as a major contender in a Global Study of digital quality assurance service providers by leading global research firm Everest Group.

QualityKiosk Technologies, a pioneer in digital quality engineering, was recognized as a Major Contender in the recently released "Everest Enterprise Quality Assurance (QA) Services Peak Matrix ® Assessment 2022" by leading research and advisory firm Everest Group. The company was recognized for its market adoption, portfolio mix, vision and strategy, the scope of services offered, and innovation.

The report provides a detailed assessment of 33 leading quality assurance service providers worldwide and was drafted by assessing each player's strengths, limitations, client interviews, service focus, key Intellectual Property (IP), and domain investments. Based on the analysis, the report classifies each QA service provider as a Leader, Major Contender, or Aspirant.



Speaking on the occasion, Maneesh Jhawar, CEO and Founder, QualityKiosk Technologies said, "At QualityKiosk we have always focused on creating the best solutions to help our partners gain agility and seamlessly scale their operations in today's digital era. We are delighted that our efforts have been recognized in the leading Quality Assurance Industry Report by Everest Group. We continue to strive to reinvent our solutions to enable our partners to stay ahead of the evolving technology curve. With our experience and expertise, we aim to consistently make new headways in the field of digital quality engineering and are determined to help our partners across various industry verticals achieve better business outcomes at accelerated rates."

The recognition is the latest in a line of a string of awards that the company has received this year. Earlier this year, QRACE, QualityKiosk's flagship state-of-the-art testing platform was named the Testing Platform of the Year at the World Quality Summit 2021 and was also awarded the "Excellence in Future Banking" title at the BFSI Gamechanger Virtual Summit 2021. The recognitions serve as a testament to the company's cutting-edge quality assurance innovations that are helping its partners accelerate SDLCs, craft exquisite customer experiences, and raise their bottom line with cloud and other next-generation technologies.

